    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
77.69 USD   -0.60%
09:05aInteractive Brokers : to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference November 28, 2022
PU
04:56aInsider Sell: Interactive Brokers Group
MT
04:47aInsider Sell: Interactive Brokers Group
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Interactive Brokers : to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference November 28, 2022

11/28/2022 | 09:05am EST
GREENWICH, CT, November 28, 2022 - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir-events. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Yani Pena, media@ibkr.com

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 094 M - -
Net income 2022 363 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 7 992 M 7 992 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 752
Free-Float 71,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jonathan Brody Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-2.18%7 992
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-42.05%33 023
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.41%15 946
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-36.64%15 197
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-17.63%10 777
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-40.71%9 572