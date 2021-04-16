Log in
    BETS   CA45956A1066

INTERACTIVE GAMES TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(BETS)
IGT.BETS Clarifies Disclosure Relating to Mr. Chris Neville

04/16/2021
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) -  Interactive Games Technologies Inc. (CSE: BETS) (FSE: F0O) (OTCQB: BLITF) ("IGT.BETS" or the "Company") regrets that it needs to clarify the disclosure provided to the market by the former CEO and current director of the Company, as being false and misleading. The Company is aware of claims being made by Mr. Neville, and believes the subject matter of Mr. Neville's claims to be without merit. Further to the Company's press release from March 29, 2021, at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange and IIROC, the Company is confirming that Mr. Neville is no longer the CEO of the Company, and he has been informed of this on multiple occasions, but yet seems to be unwilling to acknowledge this fact. Mr. Neville remains a director of the Company.

In addition, Mr. Neville has notified the Company that he intends to commence an action for wrongful dismissal and an oppression claim, which directly contradicts Mr. Neville's claim that he remains the CEO. Mr. Neville is seeking damages based on bad faith and damage to his reputation. The Company believes the subject matter of Mr. Neville's claims to be without merit and intends to fully defend its interests and take all other legal actions available to it. If Mr. Neville commences these claims, the Company intends to counter sue Mr. Neville.

About Interactive Games Technologies Inc.

Interactive Games Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS); (OTCQB: BLITF); (FSE: F0O). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 50 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company's product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions' current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statement contained herein are "forward-looking statements". Often, but not always, forward-looking statement can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the statement regarding the Company's intention to counter sue Mr. Neville. The Company cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

For more information, please contact:

Interactive Games Technologies Inc.

Troy Grant, Interim CEO

Email: info@igt.bet

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80731


© Newsfilecorp 2021
