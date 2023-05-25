Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME to Present at the Investor Summit on June 1st

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (NASDAQ: TRNR) ("FORME" or "the Company"), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, announces that Trent Ward, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the virtual Investor Summit on June 1st.



Event: Investor Summit

Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tW1Zw6I9Q9a7wGVzgbbqKg

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: TRNR), and additional information can be found at www.formelife.com.

About the Investor Summit:

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate.

