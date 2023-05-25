Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Interactive Strength Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRNR   US45840Y1047

INTERACTIVE STRENGTH INC.

(TRNR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
6.500 USD   +6.21%
07:15aInteractive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME to Present at the Investor Summit on June 1st
NE
05/23Insider Buy: Interactive Strength
MT
05/23Interactive Strength Strikes Brand Partnership With Aethos
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME to Present at the Investor Summit on June 1st

05/25/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (NASDAQ: TRNR) ("FORME" or "the Company"), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, announces that Trent Ward, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the virtual Investor Summit on June 1st.


Event:Investor Summit

Presentation:June 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST

Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tW1Zw6I9Q9a7wGVzgbbqKg

 

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: TRNR), and additional information can be found at www.formelife.com.

For further information:

For investors:
ir@formelife.com

For media:
forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About the Investor Summit:

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate.

Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167405


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,68 M - -
Net income 2022 -58,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,1 M 93,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INTERACTIVE STRENGTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Strength Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trent A. Ward Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Bartlett President
Michael J. Madigan Senior Director-Finance
Deepak M. Mulchandani Director & Chief Technology Officer
Aaron N. D. Weaver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERACTIVE STRENGTH INC.0.00%93
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-15.17%5 679
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.64.13%3 829
BASIC-FIT N.V.50.57%2 618
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.24.14%1 998
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY43.33%1 682
