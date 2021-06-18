Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Interbrew Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0O19   GB0049659120

INTERBREW PLC

(0O19)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/12 11:35:07 am
33 USD   --.--%
04:27aINTERBREW  : 16.06.2021 SIL Announcement re AGM and EGM
PU
04/29INTERBREW  : FSs 2020
PU
03/25INTERBREW  : 26.03.2021 SIL Announcement following EGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interbrew : 16.06.2021 SIL Announcement re AGM and EGM

06/18/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERBREW PLC

16.06.2021

LEFKOSIA, CYPRUS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Re: Interbrew Plc - AGM and EGM on 16 July 2021.

Interbrew Plc (the "Company") announces that it has decided today:

1. To call the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "AGM").

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus on the 16th of July, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. local time.

2. To call an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "EGM")

Further to the closing of the upstreaming, in all material respects, of its cash treasury by way of a dividend and share premium reduction approved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 26 March 2021, and following the AGM, an Extraordinary General Meeting will take place where the shareholders will vote on the winding up of the Company and the appointment of the liquidator. The EGM will be held at the registered office of the Company at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus on the 16th of July, 2021.

1

1 Lampousas Street, CY-1095 Nicosia, Cyprus

Notification of Shareholders

In relation to the scheduled AGM and EGM, the shareholders will be notified pursuant to the applicable company legislation provisions. The Notices are also attached hereto for information purposes.

Interbrew Plc contact:

Denis Khrenov - Chief Executive Officer

Tel : +380 44 201 4087

Email: D.Khrenov@ab-inbev.com

NAP Regulatory Compliance Services Ltd

Regulatory Compliance Officer for the Company

Tel: +357 22 554 343

Fax: +357 22 554 455

Email: info@napcompliance.com

CC: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

2

1 Lampousas Street, CY-1095 Nicosia, Cyprus

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interbrew plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERBREW PLC
04:27aINTERBREW  : 16.06.2021 SIL Announcement re AGM and EGM
PU
04/29INTERBREW  : FSs 2020
PU
03/25INTERBREW  : 26.03.2021 SIL Announcement following EGM
PU
02/25INTERBREW  : General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,78 M -0,93 M -0,93 M
Net cash 2020 791 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4 916x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 265 M 3 849 M 3 886 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4 188
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart INTERBREW PLC
Duration : Period :
Interbrew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis Khrenov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tunç Cerrahoglu President
Yuliia Ponomarenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Costas Melanides Independent Non-Executive Director
Marios Chrysanthou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERBREW PLC0.00%3 849
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV14.02%152 742
HEINEKEN N.V.9.45%68 486
AMBEV S.A.21.47%59 598
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.4.88%44 385
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.76%42 821