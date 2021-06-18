Interbrew : 16.06.2021 SIL Announcement re AGM and EGM

16.06.2021

LEFKOSIA, CYPRUS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Re: Interbrew Plc - AGM and EGM on 16 July 2021.

Interbrew Plc (the "Company") announces that it has decided today:

1. To call the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "AGM").

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus on the 16th of July, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. local time.

2. To call an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "EGM")

Further to the closing of the upstreaming, in all material respects, of its cash treasury by way of a dividend and share premium reduction approved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 26 March 2021, and following the AGM, an Extraordinary General Meeting will take place where the shareholders will vote on the winding up of the Company and the appointment of the liquidator. The EGM will be held at the registered office of the Company at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus on the 16th of July, 2021.

