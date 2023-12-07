(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Comptoir Group PLC - Owner and operator of a chain of Lebanese restaurants - Opens new restaurant at the Southbank Centre, London. The restaurant will be located opposite the entrance of the Royal Festival Hall, neighbouring Las Iguanas, Cote Brasserie and Honest Burgers restaurants. Says that with over 5,400 events a year, the Southbank Centre site has a footfall of 19 million a year. Expects to open restaurant around Easter next year. Chief Executive Nick Ayerst says: "Following the successful recent opening in Ealing, we are pleased to announce the continued strategic growth in an area of London we have long desired to be in. The location on the South Bank captures an immensely high footfall of both workers, visitors and tourists who we know will be hungry for our well-loved authentic Middle Eastern food and culture."

Intercede Group PLC - Lutterworth, England-based cybersecurity software - Wins a professional services order to help deploy MyID Credential Management Solution to "large US Federal Agency." Says it is the same customer which it won a contract with on Tuesday. Says additional order, worth USD800,000, underpins the company's upgraded financial 2024 and 2025 forecasts. "Once again, I am pleased to announce a further order that supports our upgraded forecasts for FY24 and FY25. This is a testament of the hard work my colleagues have done and indeed continue to do so," says CEO Klaas van der Leest. On Tuesday, Intercede said it signed a "major" new contract with the unnamed large US federal agency, with purchase orders received of perpetual licences worth around USD6.6 million. Due to the order, the company expects its financial year 2024 results to be "significantly ahead of market expectations," which it says are a revenue of GBP13.7 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP1.8 million.

Datalex PLC - Dublin-based software company, which specialises in digital retail technology for the airline market - Announces the go live of its Datalex Merchandiser product with easyJet PLC, a Luton Airport-based low-cost airline. Says easyJet is set to begin its migration to Datalex Direct and Datalex Dynamic in 2024 to drive next generation retailing and an improved booking experience. Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Porter says: "We are proud to be partnering with easyJet to drive forward the airline's digital retail strategy, supporting high value revenue growth and enhancing the exceptional customer experience for easyJet's customers. The recent go live is a major milestone in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to provide the airline with superior and innovative digital retailing capabilities that will enable them to deliver new, revenue generating and differentiated customer experiences."

Wynnstay Properties PLC - Powys, Wales-based agricultural and specialist merchanting firm - Exchanges contracts for the acquisition from three members of the Gunne family of Units 1-4, 18a Wildmere Road, Banbury, and Unit 14, The IO Centre, Whittle Way, Stevenage, for GBP2.5 million in total. The Banbury property is freehold and comprises two industrial buildings, separately let to established national and regional trade counter businesses, with service yards and an access road. The total rent passing is GBP103,425 per year. The Stevenage Property is held on a 999-year lease at a nominal rent and comprises a mid-terrace industrial unit. The rent passing on the single occupational sub-lease to an established national trade counter business is GBP57,550 per annum. The acquisition in expected to complete at the beginning of 2024. Chris Betts, Managing Director of Wynnstay, says: "The acquisition of these highly accessible and well-let properties broadens the geographic spread of Wynnstay's portfolio and enhances our focus on the growth potential of the light industrial/trade counter warehouse sector."

Develop North PLC - investor in residential and commercial property sector advised by Newcastle, England-based Tier One Capital Ltd - Extends share buyback programme. Says it will repurchase up to a further GBP500,000. The programme will end December 31. The purchased shares will be held in treasury.

Eqtec PLC - Thermochemical conversion technology company - Signs an equipment supply agreement for engineering services and equipment supply for a plant in Wilseyville, California, US. The plant is being developed to cleanly convert approximately 25,000 tonnes per year of wood waste into synthesis gas to fuel a gas engine coupled to alternators for production of about 3.0 MWe electricity. The Agreement is with Blue Mountain Electric Company LLC, a project company set up and operated by Phoenix Biomass Energy Inc. Expects to commence basic engineering work in early 2024 and to invoice about USD330,000 for this work, which the company expects to complete in the first half of 2024.

Videndum PLC - London-based manufacturer of hardware and software for the content creation market, including broadcasters and film studios - Raises GBP125 million through placing and open offer. Raises GBP75 million through placing of 28.1 million shares and GBP50 million through open offer of 18.7 million shares. CEO Stephen Bird says: "We are pleased with the very strong response to the capital raising and I would like to thank both our shareholders and new investors for their support. We now have a robust capital base which will enable Videndum to focus its resources on strategic execution and long-term value creation for shareholders through our market-leading, premium brands which are focused on the content creation market."

Shield Therapeutics PLC - Commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on its iron deficiency product Accrufer - Updates shareholders on third quarter US commercial highlights. Total prescriptions reach over 27,750, up 76% from the second quarter. Notes US third quarter net revenue of USD4.1 million. CEO Greg Madison comments: "Shield continues to make excellent progress on the US commercial launch of Accrufer. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the Viatris agreement, I am pleased to report that the collaboration continues to deliver excellent results, based on the stand-out performance of the combined commercial team, which has produced consistent and strong sequential prescription growth and key performance indicators, which are trending towards previous guidance."

