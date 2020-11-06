Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ICPT

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:04pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Intercept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICPT) securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Intercept investors have until January 4, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Intercept investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the U.S. Its lead product candidate is Ocaliva (“OCA”) used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”). The Company is also developing Ocaliva for other indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

On May 22, 2020, Intercept stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) “has notified Intercept that its tentatively scheduled June 9, 2020 advisory committee meeting (AdCom) relating to the company’s [NDA] for [OCA] for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to [NASH] has been postponed” to “accommodate the review of additional data requested by the FDA that the company intends to submit within the next week.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 12%, to close at $80.51 per share on May 22, 2020.

On June 29, 2020, Intercept disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA rejecting its NDA for Ocaliva for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to NASH. According to the CRL, “[t]he FDA recommends that Intercept submit additional post-interim analysis efficacy and safety data from the ongoing REGENERATE study in support of potential accelerated approval and that the long-term outcomes phase of the study should continue.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $30.79 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $46.70 per share on June 29, 2020.

On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that the Company was “facing an investigation from the [FDA] over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept’s] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 8%, to close at $37.69 per share on October 8, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva’s use in treating PBC; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva’s development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva’s continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (3) any purported benefits associated with OCA’s efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company’s NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (5) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 4, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02:04pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
11/05INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
PR
11/02INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating I..
BU
11/02INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on ..
AQ
11/02Intercept to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 202..
GL
11/02INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Research and Development Committee Charter
PU
10/29SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Intercept Pharma..
PR
10/29INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investiga..
BU
10/29INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inter..
BU
10/29INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : New PBC and NASH Data to be Presented at AASLD's The..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 312 M - -
Net income 2020 -281 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 970 M 970 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,96 $
Last Close Price 29,42 $
Spread / Highest target 376%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Pruzanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fundarò Chairman
Jerome B. Durso Chief Operating Officer
Sandipkumar S. Kapadia Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christian Weyer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-76.26%970
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.86%74 748
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS56.82%61 961
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.24%57 073
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.66%43 049
BEIGENE, LTD.80.98%27 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group