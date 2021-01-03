Log in
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021

01/03/2021 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/icpt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva's use in treating PBC; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (3) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (5) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/icpt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Intercept you have until January 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
