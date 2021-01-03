ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/icpt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva's use in treating PBC; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (3) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (5) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

