  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICPT   US45845P1084

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:10 2023-05-17 pm EDT
14.75 USD   -9.04%
02:21pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:19pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:08pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/17/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Intercept” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICPT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The FDA released briefing documents on May 17, 2023, for an upcoming Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for May 19, 2023, to review Intercept’s Obeticholic Acid (OCA). The documents include concerns from FDA reviewers about OCA’s risks, stating: "Trial results for obeticholic acid indicate it causes multiple off-target effects that require multiple risk mitigation strategies with low likelihood of effectiveness." Based on this news, shares of Intercept dropped by more than 15% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
