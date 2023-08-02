Intercept Pharmaceuticals
(Nasdaq: ICPT)
August 2023
This presentation is intended for investor purposes only and is not intended for promotional purposes.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")
This document contains FLS, including regarding: our finances, financial guidance, and financial results, including expectations regarding sales, expenses, cash position, and balance sheet position; corporate strategy and priorities; corporate financial performance and profitability; timing of profitability; growth in product sales; our operational performance; timing and results of our R&D, clinical trials, and new product initiatives; drug efficacy, safety, and tolerability; trends in prescriber and patient behavior and adoption of our products; our plans regarding product development and launch; timing, substance, and results of interactions with regulators, including meetings and regulatory submissions and the review and prospects for approval thereof; and our intellectual property rights and patent portfolio.
Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the FLS, including: we may be less effective than expected in executing on our strategic priorities and implementing strategic changes; restructuring and clinical trial wind-down may be slower and have greater costs than expected; we may fail to achieve profitability due to lower revenues or higher expenses than expected; our future financial needs and results may be different from our current estimates; we may not be able to increase sales as expected; regulatory interactions could take longer than expected; our regulatory submissions could not receive FDA approval in a timely manner or at all; the FDA could require us to provide additional information that is not timely or economical to provide; there could be efficacy, safety, or tolerability concerns about our products or product candidates; our products and product candidates could have less commercial potential than anticipated or could be superseded by competing products; if approved, we could be less effective than anticipated in launching sales of new products; we may not be able to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals; we may not be able to satisfy post-marketing requirements, including using real- world evidence; the initiation, timing, cost, conduct, progress, and results of our R&D activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials, including regarding safety and efficacy; adverse medical, clinical, efficacy, quality, safety, or pharmacovigilance events or results from clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of, or potential side effects associated with, our products and product candidates; the timing and outcomes of interactions with regulators regarding clinical trials, safety, and efficacy, products and product candidates, and regulatory approvals; marketing conditions, limitations, or warnings required by regulators; the degree of market acceptance of our products among physicians, patients, and healthcare payors; our ability to execute on the drivers of product sales growth (including estimated market size, market penetration, patient satisfaction, refill rates, and sales prices); the success of our competitors and our failure to outperform or outcompete them; competition from new or existing drugs; our ability to manage expenses; our ability to manage successfully our commercial and operational performance and legal, operational, and other risks; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our estimates of future financial needs and results; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products and product candidates, including our ability to cost-effectively file, prosecute, defend and enforce any patent claims or other intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the FLS and Risk Factors sections of our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings, and in our Form 8-K reporting our quarterly earnings.
Experienced Team with Proven Global Commercial and Development Success
Average ~25 years of diverse industry leadership experience
MICHELLE BERREY, M.D., M.P.H.
President of Research & Development;
Chief Medical Officer
JERRY DURSO
LINDA RICHARDSON
MICHAEL BLASH
President, Chief Executive
Chief Commercial Officer
Senior Vice President
Officer and Director
of Corporate Affairs
ANDREW SAIK
Chief Financial Officer
DAVID FORD
JARED M.
KATHLEEN MUNSTER
Chief Human
FREEDBERG, J.D.
Chief Quality Officer & Senior Vice
Resources Officer
General Counsel
President of Technical Operations
ROCCO VENEZIA, CPA
Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Leading Specialty Biopharma in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases
Strong
Established
Potential
Profitability
Solid
Long
Leadership
& Growing
Best-in-Class
by 2024
Capital
IP Runways
Position
Brand
Combo
Structure
Pioneer in clinical
Ocaliva double-
Pipeline anchored
Focused operations
Strong balance
Market exclusivity
development and
digit, year-over-year
by novel OCA-
with growing topline
sheet; net cash
for Ocaliva through
commercialization
growth supported
Beza combination
revenues to
positive by
late 2031 and for
by experienced
with potential to
generate meaningful
~$80 million*
FDC through 2036
of the first and only
specialty sales force
establish new
profitability
(with potential PTE
second-line
and strong
treatment paradigm
based on clinical
treatment for PBC
prescriber base
in PBC
and regulatory
timelines)
* As of June 30, 2023, Intercept had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities available for sale of $415.0 million.
Strengthening Our Focus in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases
Maximize
performance of Ocaliva in PBC
FY 2023 net sales guidance of $320M to $340M
Real-world evidence demonstrates improvements in death or liver transplant
On track for 2023 regulatory submission to support post- marketing requirements
Realize best-in- class potential of OCA-bezafibrate combination
Potential to redefine efficacy in treatment of PBC
Completed enrollment of both ongoing Phase 2 studies
Necessary data expected in 2023 to request End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA
Progress next- generation FXR agonist INT-787
Ph1 study demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability
Ph2a study ongoing in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis
MOA holds potential in other areas of high unmet need
Build on strong
financial position
to achieve profitability
Strengthen focus and reduce OpEx by ~$140M**
Focus on cash generation to meet strategic objectives
Maintain expense discipline as we transition toward profitability
Abbreviations: FDC, fixed dose combination, FXR, farnesoid X receptor
** Relative to updated 2023 non-GAAP adjusted operating expense guidance of $350M to $370M
