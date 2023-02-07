Intercept Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – February 2023

This document contains FLS, including regarding: our finances, financial guidance, and financial results, including expectations regarding sales, expenses, cash position, and balance sheet position; our strategic priorities; growth in Ocaliva sales; trends in prescriber and patient behavior and adoption of Ocaliva; our operational performance; and timing and results of our R&D, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and new product initiatives.
Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the FLS, including: our ability to increase sales as expected; our ability to estimate future financial needs and results; our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and to operate effectively; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; our ability to satisfy post-marketing requirements, including using real-world evidence; the initiation, timing, cost, conduct, progress, and results of our R&D activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of our products and product candidates; the progress, timing, and results of our clinical trials, including regarding safety and efficacy; adverse medical, clinical, efficacy, quality, safety, or pharmacovigilance events or results from clinical trials; potential side effects associated with our product or product candidates; the timing and outcomes of interactions with regulators including the FDA regarding clinical trials, safety and efficacy, products and product candidates, and regulatory approvals; marketing conditions, limitations, or warnings required by regulators; the degree of market acceptance of our products among physicians, patients, and healthcare payors; our ability to execute on the drivers of Ocaliva sales growth (including estimated market size, market penetration, patient satisfaction, refill rates, and sales prices); competition from new or existing drugs; the success of our competitors and our failure to outperform or outcompete them; the impact of the sale of our international business; our ability to manage successfully our commercial and operational performance; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to manage expenses; our ability to manage legal, operational, and other risks; and other factors discussed in the FLS and Risk Factors sections of our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings, and in our Form 8-K reporting our quarterly earnings.
This document contains FLS regarding our financial results, including net sales and cash position, for Q4 and full year 2022, which remain under internal review and audit as we close our books and prepare our 10-K. Our financial results are subject to the risks and uncertainties described above, and our audited financial results as finalized and reported may differ from the statements in this document due to factors including continued review and reconciliation of our accounting records and consideration of accounting rules.
2
Our mission
is to build a healthier tomorrow for people with progressive non-viral liver diseases
Experienced Team with Proven Global Commercial and Development Success
Average 20+ years of diverse industry leadership experience
JERRY DURSO
President, Chief Executive
Officer and Director
ANDREW SAIK
Chief Financial Officer
DAVID FORD
Chief Human
Resources Officer
MICHELLE BERREY, M.D., M.P.H.
President of Research & Development; Chief Medical Officer
LINDA RICHARDSON
Chief Commercial Officer
JARED M.
FREEDBERG, J.D.
General Counsel
ROCCO VENEZIA
Chief Accounting Officer
MICHAEL BLASH
Senior Vice President
of Corporate Affairs
KATHLEEN MUNSTER
Chief Quality Officer & Senior Vice President of Technical Operations
Intended as background information only for internal and external audiences; not for promotional use.
4
Intercept Today: Established Expertise in Liver Disease
Sustainable and growing PBC
business with Ocaliva
Strong revenue of ~$343M
non-GAAP adjusted net sales
(~$285M U.S. net sales), representing ~10% growth in FY 2022*
OCA+bezafibrate fixed- dose combination Phase
2 development program ongoing
Progressing OCA for
Advancing internal pipeline
pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis
in liver diseases with high
due to NASH
unmet need
NDA re-submitted
Initiated Phase 2a FRESH study
in December 2022; PDUFA target
with INT-787 in severe alcohol-
action date of June 22, 2023
associated hepatitis (sAH)
NDA supported by robust NASH
Evaluating and prioritizing
development program, including
short- and long-term internal and
two positive interim analyses from
external opportunities aligned with
the Phase 3 REGENERATE study
our core strengths
Fully integrated organization with ~350 employees focused exclusively in liver disease
Strengthened financial position and an overall improved capital structure
*These totals are unaudited
This presentation is intended for investor purposes only and is not intended for promotional purposes.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 17:28:06 UTC.