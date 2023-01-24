Advanced search
    ICPT   US45845P1084

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:32:55 2023-01-24 pm EST
16.14 USD   +1.41%
01:35pIntercept Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – January 2023
PU
01/23UBS Adjusts Price Target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $20 From $23, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/20Raymond James Trims Price Target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $26 From $27, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Intercept Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – January 2023

01/24/2023 | 01:35pm EST
Intercept

Pharmaceuticals

January 2023

Debbie,

Living with PBC

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")

This document contains FLS, including regarding: our finances, financial guidance, and financial results, including expectations regarding sales, expenses, cash position, and balance sheet position; our strategic priorities; growth in Ocaliva sales; trends in prescriber and patient behavior and adoption of Ocaliva; our operational performance; and timing and results of our R&D, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and new product initiatives.

Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the FLS, including: our ability to increase sales as expected; our ability to estimate future financial needs and results; our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and to operate effectively; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; our ability to satisfy post-marketing requirements, including using real-world evidence; the initiation, timing, cost, conduct, progress, and results of our R&D activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of our products and product candidates; the progress, timing, and results of our clinical trials, including regarding safety and efficacy; adverse medical, clinical, efficacy, quality, safety, or pharmacovigilance events or results from clinical trials; potential side effects associated with our product or product candidates; the timing and outcomes of interactions with regulators including the FDA regarding clinical trials, safety and efficacy, products and product candidates, and regulatory approvals; marketing conditions, limitations, or warnings required by regulators; the degree of market acceptance of our products among physicians, patients, and healthcare payors; our ability to execute on the drivers of Ocaliva sales growth (including estimated market size, market penetration, patient satisfaction, refill rates, and sales prices); competition from new or existing drugs; the success of our competitors and our failure to outperform or outcompete them; the impact of the sale of our international business; our ability to manage successfully our commercial and operational performance; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to manage expenses; our ability to manage legal, operational, and other risks; and other factors discussed in the FLS and Risk Factors sections of our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings, and in our Form 8-K reporting our quarterly earnings.

This document contains FLS regarding our financial results, including net sales and cash position, for Q4 and full year 2022, which remain under internal review and audit as we close our books and prepare our 10-K. Our financial results are subject to the risks and uncertainties described above, and our audited financial results as finalized and reported may differ from the statements in this document due to factors including continued review and reconciliation of our accounting records and consideration of accounting rules.

2

Our mission

is to build a healthier tomorrow for people with progressive non-viral liver diseases

Our Team: Proven Global Commercial and Development Success

Average 20+ years of diverse industry leadership experience

MICHELLE BERREY, M.D., M.P.H.

President of Research & Development;

Chief Medical Officer

JERRY DURSO

LINDA RICHARDSON

President, Chief Executive

Chief Commercial Officer

Officer and Director

JARED M. FREEDBERG, J.D.

General Counsel

ANDREW SAIK

Chief Financial Officer

DAVID FORD

Chief Human

ROCCO VENEZIA, CPA

Resources Officer

Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer

4

Intercept Today: Established Expertise in Liver Disease

Sustainable and growing PBC

business with Ocaliva

Strong revenue of ~$343M non-GAAP adjusted net sales (~$285M U.S. net sales), representing ~10% growth in FY 2022*

OCA+bezafibrate fixed- dose combination Phase

2 development program ongoing

Progressing OCA for

Advancing internal pipeline

pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis

in liver diseases with high

due to NASH

unmet need

NDA re-submitted

Initiated Phase 2a FRESH study

in December 2022; PDUFA target

with INT-787 in severe alcohol-

action date of June 22, 2023

associated hepatitis (sAH)

NDA supported by robust NASH

Evaluating and prioritizing

development program, including

short- and long-term internal and

two positive interim analyses from

external opportunities aligned with

the Phase 3 REGENERATE study

our core strengths

Fully integrated organization with ~350 employees focused exclusively in liver disease

Strengthened financial position and an overall improved capital structure

*These totals are unaudited

This presentation is intended for investor purposes only and is not intended for promotional purposes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 318 M - -
Net income 2022 37,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 659 M 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,91 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerome B. Durso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Saik Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Fundarò Independent Director
M. Michelle Berrey Chief Medical Officer
Bryan Ball Chief Quality Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.28.62%659
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.29%80 039
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.07%77 956
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.37%42 281
BIONTECH SE-4.95%34 929
BEIGENE, LTD.22.31%27 964