Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")

This document contains FLS, including regarding: our finances, financial guidance, and financial results, including expectations regarding sales, expenses, cash position, and balance sheet position; corporate strategy and priorities; corporate financial performance and profitability; timing of profitability; growth in product sales; our operational performance; timing and results of our R&D, clinical trials, and new product initiatives; drug efficacy, safety, and tolerability; trends in prescriber and patient behavior and adoption of our products; our plans regarding product development and launch; timing, substance, and results of interactions with regulators, including meetings and regulatory submissions and the review and prospects for approval thereof; and our intellectual property rights and patent portfolio.

Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the FLS, including: we may be less effective than expected in executing on our strategic priorities and implementing strategic changes; restructuring and clinical trial wind-down may be slower and have greater costs than expected; we may fail to achieve profitability due to lower revenues or higher expenses than expected; our future financial needs and results may be different from our current estimates; we may not be able to increase sales as expected; regulatory interactions could take longer than expected; our regulatory submissions could not receive FDA approval in a timely manner or at all; the FDA could require us to provide additional information that is not timely or economical to provide; there could be efficacy, safety, or tolerability concerns about our products or product candidates; our products and product candidates could have less commercial potential than anticipated or could be superseded by competing products; if approved, we could be less effective than anticipated in launching sales of new products; we may not be able to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals; we may not be able to satisfy post-marketing requirements, including using real- world evidence; the initiation, timing, cost, conduct, progress, and results of our R&D activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials, including regarding safety and efficacy; adverse medical, clinical, efficacy, quality, safety, or pharmacovigilance events or results from clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of, or potential side effects associated with, our products and product candidates; the timing and outcomes of interactions with regulators regarding clinical trials, safety, and efficacy, products and product candidates, and regulatory approvals; marketing conditions, limitations, or warnings required by regulators; the degree of market acceptance of our products among physicians, patients, and healthcare payors; our ability to execute on the drivers of product sales growth (including estimated market size, market penetration, patient satisfaction, refill rates, and sales prices); the success of our competitors and our failure to outperform or outcompete them; competition from new or existing drugs; our ability to manage expenses; our ability to manage successfully our commercial and operational performance and legal, operational, and other risks; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our estimates of future financial needs and results; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products and product candidates, including our ability to cost-effectively file, prosecute, defend and enforce any patent claims or other intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the FLS and Risk Factors sections of our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings, and in our Form 8-K reporting our quarterly earnings.

Experienced Team with Proven Global Commercial and Development Success

Average ~25 years of diverse industry leadership experience

MICHELLE BERREY, M.D., M.P.H.

President of Research & Development;

Chief Medical Officer

JERRY DURSO

LINDA RICHARDSON

MICHAEL BLASH

President, Chief Executive

Chief Commercial Officer

Senior Vice President

Officer and Director

of Corporate Affairs

ANDREW SAIK

Chief Financial Officer

DAVID FORD

JARED M.

KATHLEEN MUNSTER

Chief Human

FREEDBERG, J.D.

Chief Quality Officer & Senior Vice

Resources Officer

General Counsel

President of Technical Operations

ROCCO VENEZIA, CPA

Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer

Leading Specialty Biopharma in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases

Strong

Established

Potential

Profitability

Solid

Long

Leadership

& Growing

Best-in-Class

by 2024

Capital

IP Runways

Position

Brand

Combo

Structure

Pioneer in clinical

Ocaliva double-

Pipeline anchored

Focused operations

Strong balance

Market exclusivity

development and

digit, year-over-year

by novel OCA-

with growing topline

sheet; net cash

for Ocaliva through

commercialization

growth supported

Beza combination

revenues to

positive by

late 2031 and for

of the first and only

by experienced

with potential to

generate meaningful

~$80 million*

FDC through 2036

specialty sales force

establish new

profitability

(with potential PTE

second-line

and strong

treatment paradigm

based on clinical

treatment for PBC

prescriber base

in PBC

and regulatory

timelines)

* As of June 30, 2023, Intercept had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities available for sale of $415.0 million.

Strengthening Our Focus in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases

Maximize

performance of Ocaliva in PBC

FY 2023 net sales guidance of $320M to $340M

Real-world evidence demonstrates improvements in death or liver transplant

On track for 2023 regulatory submission to support post- marketing requirements

Realize best-in-

class potential of OCA-bezafibrate combination

Potential to redefine efficacy in treatment of PBC

Completed enrollment of both ongoing Phase 2 studies

Necessary data expected in 2023 to request End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA

Progress next- generation FXR agonist INT-787

Ph1 study demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability

Ph2a study ongoing in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis

MOA holds potential in other areas of high unmet need

Build on strong

financial position

to achieve profitability

Strengthen focus and reduce OpEx by ~$140M**

Focus on cash generation to meet strategic objectives

Maintain expense discipline as we transition toward profitability

Abbreviations: FDC, fixed dose combination, FXR, farnesoid X receptor

** Relative to updated 2023 non-GAAP adjusted operating expense guidance of $350M to $370M

