Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ICPT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases with unmet medical need utilizing its bile acid chemistry. Its product candidates include Ocaliva (obeticholic (OCA)) for liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), OCA and Bezafibrate, and Other Product Candidates. The Company's marketed product, Ocaliva, is a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. The Company is evaluating tolerability of OCA in combination with bezafibrate in patients with PBC in a Phase II study outside of the United States. Its other compounds are in early stages of research and development pipeline including INT-787 compound, an FXR agonist is in a Phase IIa clinical trial.