Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 88.79 million compared to USD 77.59 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.79 million compared to net income of USD 267.45 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 3.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 3.04 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.07 compared to basic earnings per share of USD 7.8 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.07 compared to diluted earnings per share of USD 7.8 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was USD 240.47 million compared to USD 208.49 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 40.79 million compared to net income of USD 242.64 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.97 compared to USD 5.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.97 compared to USD 5.05 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.98 compared to basic earnings per share of USD 7.76 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.98 compared to diluted earnings per share of USD 7.76 a year ago.