    ICPT   US45845P1084

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
13.47 USD   +0.30%
08:39aIntercept Pharmaceuticals Refiles Obeticholic Acid New Drug Application With FDA
MT
08:32aIntercept Pharmaceuticals Resubmits New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid
DJ
08:03aIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Resubmits New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid

12/23/2022 | 08:32am EST
By Chris Wack


Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that it has resubmitted a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration for obeticholic acid to treat patients with pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

The New Jersey biopharmaceutical company said the resubmission is supported by evidence from its obeticholic acid NASH clinical development program, including two positive interim 18-month analyses from a Phase 3 study of patients with pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis due to NASH.

The company said that in both studies, treatment with 25 mg of obeticholic acid demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis by at least one stage without worsening of NASH, an improvement that was more pronounced in individuals with more advanced disease at baseline.

The company said the FDA may classify its application as a Class 2 resubmission with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target review time of six months.

The FDA rejected Intercept's application for approval of obeticholic acid in June 2020.

Obeticholic acid hasn't been approved for the treatment of NASH by any regulatory authority in any geography and is considered an investigational treatment for this indication.

Intercept shares were up 4% to $14 in premarket trading Friday.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 0830ET

