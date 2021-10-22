Intercept Pharmaceuticals : (d). Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 27, 2021

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Delaware 001-35668 22-3868459

10 Hudson Yards, 37th Floor

New York, NY10001

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (646) 747-1000

Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share ICPT Nasdaq Global Select Market

Item 5.07(d). Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

This Current Report amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") on May 27, 2021.

As previously disclosed, on May 27, 2021 at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company's stockholders voted that an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers should occur every year.

In light of such vote, the Company's Board of Directors has determined to include a stockholder vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers in the Company's proxy materials on an annual basis until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation.

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. By: /s/ Rocco Venezia Name: Rocco Venezia Title: Chief Accounting Officer

Date: October 22, 2021