Intercept Pharmaceuticals : (d). Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

10/22/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 27, 2021

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

001-35668

(Commission

File Number)

22-3868459

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

10 Hudson Yards, 37th Floor

New York, NY10001

(Address of Principal Executive Offices and Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (646) 747-1000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share ICPT Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Item 5.07(d). Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

This Current Report amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") on May 27, 2021.

As previously disclosed, on May 27, 2021 at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company's stockholders voted that an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers should occur every year.

In light of such vote, the Company's Board of Directors has determined to include a stockholder vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers in the Company's proxy materials on an annual basis until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By: /s/ Rocco Venezia
Name: Rocco Venezia
Title: Chief Accounting Officer

Date: October 22, 2021

Disclaimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
