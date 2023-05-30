Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ICPT   US45845P1084

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ICPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
10.77 USD   +4.97%
04:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT
PR
07:30aB. Riley Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals' PT to $15 From $30, Updates Model After FDA Advisory Panel Denies NASH Accelerated Approval; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/25Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 17, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing documents for an upcoming Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for May 19, 2023 to review Intercept Pharmaceuticals' liver disease candidate, Obeticholic Acid.  The briefing documents cited concerns by FDA reviewers about the drug's risk-benefit profile, with the FDA noting that "[t]rial results for obeticholic acid indicate it causes multiple off-target effects that require multiple risk mitigation strategies with low likelihood of effectiveness." 

On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $2.38 per share, or 14.68%, to close at $13.83 per share on May 17, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP  
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com  
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc---icpt-301837568.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
