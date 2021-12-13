Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT

12/13/2021 | 11:51pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 9, 2021, Intercept issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has formally notified the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of its decision to withdraw its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)."  Intercept stated that "the established application timeline could not be extended any further to allow for submission of" certain additional efficacy and safety data that Intercept is purportedly in the process of generating, "which is expected in the early part of 2022—and based on their review of data submitted to date, the [Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use] was not able to determine a positive benefit-risk." 

On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $2.54 per share, or 14.85%, to close at $14.57 per share on December 9, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc---icpt-301443730.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
