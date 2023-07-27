Medellin, Colombia, July 24, 2023.
Ricardo Roa Barragán is appointed to ISA's Board of Directors.
Ricardo Roa Barragán is mechanical engineer, specialist in engineering management systems. He has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry. He was CEO of Grupo Energía de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P., Transportadora de Gas Internacional S.A. E.S.P.; Empresa Energía de Honduras, Electrificadora de Santander S.A. E.S.P. and also Energy Business Manager of the Ardila Lule Organization. Throughout his professional career he has led strategic transformations in companies in the energy sector. Since April 24, 2023, he is the CEO of Ecopetrol S.A., the parent company of Grupo Ecopetrol, the business group to which ISA belongs.
He currently participates in the following Boards of Directors: Cenit S.A.S. (Colombia), Hocol S.A. (Colombia), Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S. (Colombia), Rodeo Midland Basin LLC (USA).
With this election, the ISA Board of Directors is composed as follows:
Main members
Nominator
Ricardo Roa Barragán
Nominated by Ecopetrol S.A
Nicolás Azcuénaga Ramirez
Nominated by Ecopetrol S.A
Carolina Rojas Hayes*
Independent -nominated by Ecopetrol S.A
Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona*
Independent -nominated by Ecopetrol S.A
Jesús Aristizábal Guevara *
Independent -nominated by Ecopetrol S.A
Rutty Paola Ortiz Jara*
Independent -nominated by Empresas Públicas de Medellín
Santiago Montenegro Trujillo*
Independent -nominated by Fondos de Pensiones
Diego Muñoz Tamayo*
Independent -nominated by Fondos de Pensiones
Camilo Zea Gómez*
Independent -nominated by Fondos de Pensiones
* Independent Members (Colombian Law 964 - 2005 and bylaws).
