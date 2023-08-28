There will be 240 kilometers of new lines that will provide reliability to the system, contributing to the acceleration of the energy transition in the region.

These projects will increase energy transmission capacity to connect the regions of Piura, San Martin and Arequipa.

Peru's Private Investment Promotion Agency (ProInversion) awarded Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. ESP (ISA) three projects totaling 240 kilometers of power transmission lines that will improve the reliability and availability of the service.

These projects will benefit the regional population of Piura, San Martin and Arequipa by guaranteeing energy supply and allowing greater resilience to the possible impacts of the El Niño phenomenon in these regions. It will also allow adapting the capacity of these areas to respond to the energy transition by favoring the entry of clean energies, which are expected to reach 20% of Peru's energy matrix by 2030, according to the Peruvian Society of Renewable Energies (Sociedad Peruana de Energías Renovables).

The projects that make up the tendered group are San José-Yarabamba 500 kV connection, Piura Nueva-Colán 220 kV connection and Belaunde Terry, Tarapoto Norte 220 kV connection. These will require the construction of new transmission lines and two substations. The projects will have a baseline investment value of USD 141 million and a concession period of 30 years from commercial operation.

"We are pleased to take on this new challenge with which we maintain our commitment to operational excellence and the creation of value in the territories. This execution plan includes assets at the national level that are identified in the 2021-2030 transmission plan in Peru, which contributes significantly to the effort to promote the energy transition in this country, in addition to promoting the development of the territories where the works will be developed," said Juan Emilio Posada, ISA's CEO. With these awards, which will have execution periods of up to 51 months, ISA, with its company Consorcio Transmantaro, reaches 13 projects in its 20 years of presence in Peru. In addition, they allow ISA to advance in the investment plan of its 2030 strategy by executing 14% of the business goal in the country.