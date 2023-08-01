EBITDA and net income increased by 22% and 38% respectively in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

ISA and its companies have committed investments to 2030 for COP 25 trillion.

ISA's financial results for the first half of 2023 show a positive performance in all of the company's financial indicators, keeping it as one of the best investment options in the stock market. The results so far this year have made the company a growth driver in the countries in which it operates.

The company's total revenues for the first half of 2023 were COP 7.5 trillion, an increase of 24% compared to the same period in 2022. Also, EBITDA for the first half of the year reached COP 5.1 trillion, an increase of 22% over the same period of the previous year.

In addition to these figures, in the year to date, the company's net income amounted to COP 1.5 trillion, an increase of 38% compared to the same period in 2022. The net margin and ROAE, which are indicative measures of the profitability of operations, increased compared to the same period of the previous year, standing at 20% and 15%, respectively.

Some important milestones of the semester:

ISA, through its affiliate ISA CTEEP, won two projects in a public bidding held by Brazil's National Electric Power Agency (ANEEL), which will add more than 1,000 kilometers of transmission lines and a substation to its infrastructure, allowing ISA to enter the state of Rio de Janeiro and boosting the transition to clean energy in Latin America's largest economy.

Entry into operation of the Sabanalarga - Bolivar project, through the affiliate ISA INTERCOLOMBIA, which offers a stronger energy transmission system in the region, by closing the ring at this voltage level (500 thousand volts), thus allowing energy to flow through different paths.

Energization of Smart Valves modules at the Santa Marta substation in Colombia, a technology that increases system capacity and favors reliability and the connection of renewable energies.

Certification, through the Conexión Jaguar program, of more than 231,000 carbon credits that will be traded in the international voluntary market. This is the first REDD+ (Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation) project in the Pantanal in Brazil, which is also considered a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

"We have ambitious growth prospects supported by investment commitments amounting to COP 25 trillion, and we have the financial capacity to continue expanding ISA's footprint in the region. With the milestones achieved during this semester, we continue to move forward with our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable energy transition," said Juan Emilio Posada, ISA's CEO.

About ISA:

ISA is a multi-Latin company with more than 55 years of experience and track record, which operates in the Electric Power, Roads and Telecommunications and ICT businesses and contributes to the quality of life of millions of people in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Central America, through the work of our more than four thousand talents in 51 companies.

ISA and its companies are committed to mitigating and adapting to climate change, the rational use of resources, the development of programs that generate a positive impact on the environment, the comprehensive development of the communities where it operates, and the quality, reliability, and availability of the services it provides.