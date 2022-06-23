Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA company in Brazil begins operation of project with innovative technology that minimizes environmental impact

The Três Lagoas project generates a positive impact on the environment as it contributes to connecting the generation of energy from renewable sources, making Brazil's National Interconnected System more flexible.

For its construction, innovative methodologies were used to mitigate the environmental impact, including the use of drones for laying cables on sections of overhead lines and increasing the height of the transmission towers to preserve native vegetation.

ISA CTEEP, an ISA company in Brazil and one of the main electric power transmission companies, continues to reach milestones that reflect its strategic value for the country's National Interconnected System. This time, in order to proactively contribute to global environmental challenges and the transition to a low-carbon economy through operational excellence, it announces the start of operation of the Três Lagoas project more than one year ahead of the term stipulated by the National Electric Power Agency (ANEEL).

Visita técnica no empreendimento Interligação Elétrica: projeto Três Lagoas.

With an investment of USD 20,7 million (ANEEL reference value), a total of 37 km of transmission lines were built where the largest hydroelectric plant in the state of São Paulo is installed, from the Ilha Solteira substation, on the border of the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, to the Três Irmãos substation (SP), connecting several municipalities in both states. With a capacity of 3.444 MW, the hydroelectric complex will provide greater security and quality in the transmission of electric power to the regions of Mato Grosso and the northwest of São Paulo.

In the development of the works, the company relied on a team of highly qualified experts for the construction of towers on the Paraná River. Similarly, innovative methodologies were used to reduce the environmental impact, such as the use of drones to lay cables in overhead line sections in environmentally sensitive territories, and the increase in the height of transmission towers to preserve native vegetation, in addition to the development of education and communication programs with the surrounding communities throughout the period.

"We deeply appreciate the hard work of our team that allowed us to achieve such favorable results in the early delivery of the Três Lagoas project. "We are committed to continue contributing to the quality of life and development of Brazilians, providing optimized solutions and taking care of the environmental impact of our projects", emphasized César Ramírez Rojas, ISA's Interim CEO.

The project will also benefit the National Interconnected System (SIN), as it aims to connect the generation of energy from renewable sources - solar and biomass - to the consumption centers of the northwestern region of the state of São Paulo, contributing to the expansion of cleaner energy. Annually, ISA CTEEP is responsible for connecting 22 GW of renewable sources to consumption centers, equivalent to the sum generated by the Itaipu and Belo Monte hydroelectric plants.

"This is one more project that is fully aligned with our commitment to the development of the country, to contribute to the flexibility of the SIN operations; to promote the expansion of the use of renewable sources and to guarantee the transmission of safe and reliable energy to the population", noted Dayron Urrego, Executive Project Director at ISA CTEEP.



ISA CTEEP

Through ISA CTEEP, ISA is responsible in Brazil for about 30% of all the electricity transmitted by the National Interconnected System (SIN) and 92% of the energy consumed in the state of São Paulo. Its electric power system comprises over 21 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 137 substations (assets in operation and under construction).

