Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.    ISA   COE15PA00026

INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.

(ISA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA, included again in the FTSE4Good Index thanks to its good sustainability practices

02/02/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • For the third year in a row, (2017, 2018, and 2020), the company has been included in the FTSE4Good Index, which measures the performance of companies according to environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibility criteria.​

After a detailed review of our corporate report and other public documents, the FTSE Russell group included ISA in the FTSE4Good Index 'due to its compliance with the ethical stock market indices as well as global corporate responsibility standards'.

This index recognizes stock-listed companies who meet global corporate investment standards and implement the best corporate sustainability practices in Environmental dimension: biodiversity, climate change, supply chain, and water saving; Social dimension: customer responsibility, occupational health and safety management, human rights management, community management, labor standards, and procurement management; and Governance dimension: anti-corruption management, corporate governance, risk management, and fiscal transparency.

Being included in the FTSE4Good Index ratifies the company's consistency with the ISA2030 Strategy, inspired in the creation of sustainable value.

'The fact that ISA is being included in this type of indexes is the result from our commitment to ethics and transparency, sustainability, community development, and a determined strategy to face climate change. More than 25.000 tons of CO2 have been offset in several of our energy companies, which makes us one of the few carbon neutral companies in Colombia. We truly believe that the role companies play must change. Today, more than ever, society needs companies that go beyond business, engage in dialogue, and are environmentally responsible' Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, ISA's CEO, said.

The FTSE4Good is a key tool for consultants and companies and asset managers for the evaluation and creation of responsible investment products. The FTSE4Good index was launched in 2001 in London to measure companies at the Environmental, Social, and Governance dimensions -besides financial criteria- through the company's initiatives in sustainability, respect for human rights, and the use of clean energy, among others.

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
10:38pINTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : ISA, included again in the FTSE4Good Index t..
PU
01/04INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : The ISA Group delivers equipment to reinforc..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : The ISA Group is awarded transmission projec..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : The ISA Group, awarded with two energy trans..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : ISA Group and Universidad Nacional Medical B..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : The ISA Group, committed to Chile's socioeco..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : ISA, a company with a low corruption risk, a..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : The ISA Group signed an agreement to acquire..
PU
2020INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : ISA Shareholders to receive second payment o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 780 B 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net income 2020 1 857 B 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2020 15 436 B 4 384 M 4 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 25 964 B 7 368 M 7 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
Duration : Period :
Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23 233,33 COP
Last Close Price 23 800,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 5,04%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Chief Executive Officer
Santiago Montenegro Trujillo Chairman
Carolina Botero Londoño Chief Financial Officer
Olga Lucía López Marin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Issac Yanovich Farbaiarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.-7.39%7 300
NEXTERA ENERGY5.90%160 056
ENEL S.P.A.-0.66%100 946
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.63%83 461
ORSTED A/S-4.30%81 205
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.75%68 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ