Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.

INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.

(ISA)
Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : New Vice President of Institutional Relations

09/28/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Juliana Suso Jaramillo

Chief Institutional Relations Officer for ISA since September 2020. Bachelor of Science in Business Management with emphasis on Marketing from Methodist University, North Carolina.

Juliana has more than 20 years of experience in leading roles for multinational companies of the U.S. and Europe including commerce, marketing, communications, corporate affairs, and public policy advocacy. In 1995 she served as Marketing Coordinator for Colombia and Ecuador at Merck Colombia S.A. Then, she spent three years in the United States, North California, where she studied Business Management while working as Marketing Coordinator at the same University. Back in Colombia, she joined Bayer S.A. where she held several positions such as New Products Manager, Product Manager, Line Coordinator, and Regional Brand Manager. In 2003 she joined WYETH INC holding the positions of Pediatric Unit Commercial Director, Business Manager, and Women's Health Products Manager. Then, she joined PFIZER LTDA as General Manager Colombia, also managing Ecuador during the last months there. In 2011 Juliana also worked in the Tourism sector as General Manager at Tour Vacation Group, and in 2013-2014 she worked for the Colombian Government as Head of Staff and Strategic Director in the Office of the High Presidential Counsel for the Regions, for President Juan Manuel Santos. After this period, Juliana served as Senior Leader of Corporate Affairs and Communications at AMGEN INC. Finally, before taking over the Chief Institutional Relations Office at ISA, she worked as Chief International Relations and External Affairs Officer at UNITED HEALTH GROUP.

Additionally, since 2019 Juliana was called by President Iván Duque and Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez to be part of the Presidential Advisory Council of Colombian Businesswomen, an entity that guarantees the participation of women in relevant economic matters of the country.

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 14:59:02 UTC
