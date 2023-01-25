Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISA   COE15PA00026

INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.

(ISA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-01-24
20850.00 COP   -0.29%
05:03pInterconexión Electrica S A E S P : Sebastián Castañeda Arbeláez, Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)'s new Chief Growth and Business Development Officer.
PU
01/10Colombia's Ecopetrol issues $2 bln in bonds amid high demand
RE
01/06Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA gives Colombia a key project to strengthen the electric power system on the Atlantic Coast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : Sebastián Castañeda Arbeláez, Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)'s new Chief Growth and Business Development Officer.

01/25/2023 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(día / mes / año)

Medellín, January 12, 2023

RELEVANT INFORMATION

_________________________________________________________

Sebastián Castañeda Arbeláez, Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)'s new Chief Growth and Business Development Officer

Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA) informs that Sebastián Castañeda Arbeláez will take over as Chief Growth and Business Development Officer as of February 1, 2023.

Sebastián has held leadership positions for more than 19 years and has been a member of the board of directors of several companies in the mining and energy sector. He served as Corporate Manager of Financial Planning and Business Performance of the Corporate Vice-Presidency of Finance of Ecopetrol, where he has worked for more than 17 years in technical, financial, and project areas. Before joining ISA, he led corporate processes related to portfolio and capital allocation, financial planning, business performance, and projection of prices and rates. Also, he led the construction of the Ecopetrol Group's medium-term business plan.

His most remarkable achievements include strengthening the Ecopetrol Group's diversified investment portfolio, overseeing the process to maintain strict capital discipline, his work to improve investment placement capacity, and his leadership in redefining and adjusting the Group's business plan during the recent crises. Additionally, he was in charge of the Ecopetrol Group's Investment Committee, led the analysis of the long-term portfolio as input for the definition of the new "Energy that Transforms (Energía que Transforma)" strategy, simplified the business performance model for a greater focus and alignment, and was part of the team in charge of large transactions such as the purchase of 51.4% of ISA and the expansion of the unconventional business in the Permian Basin in the United States.

Sebastián is a civil engineer from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia with an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has two master's degrees: civil engineering with a concentration in construction management, and administration with a concentration in finance, both from Universidad de los Andes. He also completed the CFO program at Columbia University.

As Chief Growth and Business Development Officer, Sebastián Castañeda will face important challenges, such as pursuing the 2030 USD 12.5 billion investment target, which includes USD 2.2 billion in new geographies and USD 2 billion in new energy businesses, as well as to continue strengthening ISA's presence in the region.

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 22:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
05:03pInterconexión Electrica S A E S P : Sebastián Castañeda Arbeláez, Interconexión Eléctrica ..
PU
01/10Colombia's Ecopetrol issues $2 bln in bonds amid high demand
RE
01/06Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA gives Colombia a key project to strengthen the ele..
PU
2022INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P. : Ex-dividend da..
FA
2022Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA company in Brazil starts operation of the first la..
PU
2022Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA's net income increased 45,6 %
PU
2022Transcript : Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov ..
CI
2022Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : Financial situations of the issuer
PU
2022Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA and its companies contributes to the reduction of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 460 B 2 099 M 2 099 M
Net income 2022 2 368 B 525 M 525 M
Net Debt 2022 15 604 B 3 462 M 3 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,75x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 23 162 B 5 139 M 5 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
Duration : Period :
Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20 850,00 COP
Average target price 24 433,33 COP
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Emilio Posada Echeverri President
Carolina Botero Londoño Chief Financial Officer
Santiago Montenegro Trujillo Chairman
Olga Lucía López Marin Chief Information Technology Officer
Issac Yanovich Farbaiarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.-0.71%5 108
NEXTERA ENERGY0.36%166 723
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.94%78 061
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.78%73 942
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.37%72 548
ENEL S.P.A.9.26%60 733