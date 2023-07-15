I1711 - 10

To

SANDRA PATRICIA PEREA DÍAZ

Deputy Superintendent for Issuers, Portfolios, and other Entities

FINANCIAL SUPERINTENDENCE OF COLOMBIA

Calle 7 4-49

Fax (571) 3507999

Bogotá, D.C.

REF: 260 034 Interconexión Eléctrica S.A 773 Information correspondence External Circular 24 of 2010 Compliance and call notification INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P. (ISA) Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Dear Mrs. Sandra Patricia:

We would like to inform you that the CEO of Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P., convened the non-presential Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Meeting's objective is to reconstitute the Board of Directors for the remaining term of the statutory period (July 2023 - March 2024).

The EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING will consider the following agenda:

Quorum verification Reading the agenda Shareholders' Meeting Chairman Election Election of the commission for minutes approval and vote-counting Election of the Board of Directors

The mechanisms and measures to be implemented to comply with the provisions of External Circular 24 of 2010 are as follows:

1. The call for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was published in two national distributed newspapers (El Colombiano and El Espectador) and on the corporate's webpage www.isa.co, 16 calendar days prior to the date of the meeting. The second Sunday after published, the Company will remind, by publishing a second notice, the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Both publications contain information related to proxies and representation.