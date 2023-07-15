I1711 - 10
To
SANDRA PATRICIA PEREA DÍAZ
Deputy Superintendent for Issuers, Portfolios, and other Entities
FINANCIAL SUPERINTENDENCE OF COLOMBIA
Calle 7 4-49
Fax (571) 3507999
Bogotá, D.C.
REF:
260 034 Interconexión Eléctrica S.A
773 Information correspondence
External Circular 24 of 2010 Compliance and call notification
INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Dear Mrs. Sandra Patricia:
We would like to inform you that the CEO of Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P., convened the non-presential Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Meeting's objective is to reconstitute the Board of Directors for the remaining term of the statutory period (July 2023 - March 2024).
The EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING will consider the following agenda:
- Quorum verification
- Reading the agenda
- Shareholders' Meeting Chairman Election
- Election of the commission for minutes approval and vote-counting
- Election of the Board of Directors
The mechanisms and measures to be implemented to comply with the provisions of External Circular 24 of 2010 are as follows:
1. The call for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was published in two national distributed newspapers (El Colombiano and El Espectador) and on the corporate's webpage www.isa.co, 16 calendar days prior to the date of the meeting. The second Sunday after published, the Company will remind, by publishing a second notice, the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Both publications contain information related to proxies and representation.
- Shareholders have the right to request, at least five (5) business days prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting the information or clarifications they deem appropriate through traditional channels and/or, where applicable, through new technologies; and the right to ask in writing the questions they deem necessary regarding matters included in the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Information will be denied if deemed unreasonable, irrelevant, confidential, or when its disclosure puts the competitiveness of ISA at risk. Also, when the response provided to a shareholder may put him/her in a position of advantage against others, ISA will guarantee access to such response to the other shareholders.
- This will be an online meeting as per the provisions of Article 19 of Law 222 of 1995, and Decree 398 of 2020 of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through a virtual room available on the website www.isa.co, with two accesses, one for shareholders and management personnel and another for the general public.
- Shareholders participating in the meeting must complete a registration process to access the virtual room, verify their identity, and thus be able to participate in the meeting and exercise their right to vote. The registration process will be available from that date until Friday, July 21st, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Colombian time, on the website www.isa.co, section Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
- As of published, the terms and instructions for registration, access to the Meeting, the methodology for asking questions during the meeting, and the dynamics for exercising the right to vote will be available on the websitewww.isa.co, section Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
- In accordance with the provisions of Article 19 of Law 222 of 1995, the meeting will be recorded, and to this end, shareholders must grant authorization for processing their personal data at the time of registration.
- Shareholders who are unable to attend may be represented by proxy granted in writing, which must comply with the requirements set forth in Article 184 of the Code of Commerce. The proxy templates are available on the website www.isa.co, section Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and should be sent, together with the other required documents, via the registration form.
It is worth mentioning that pursuant to Article 185 of the Code of Commerce, except for cases of legal representation, ISA's directors and employees may not represent shares other than their own.
8. The appointed legal representative, its team, and Fiduciaria Bancolombia S.A., as administrator of ISA's shareholder service office and in charge of supporting the registration of the meeting, shall verify:
- The identity of the attendees by validating the data provided by the shareholders in the registry, the information contained in the shareholders' registry book, and the documents sent in the case of attorneys in fact or legal representatives. The validation
of the shareholders' identity upon entering the virtual platform will be done by entering the access code provided to them.
- Compliance with the legal requirements in relation to the proxies granted by the shareholders, by reviewing the compliance of their content with the provisions of Article 184 of the Code of Commerce and the identity documents of the grantors.
- ISA's legal representative shall verify the continuity of the quorum during the meeting, based on the information that the virtual platform provides in real time on the number of shares represented at the beginning, development, and closing of the meeting.
- Shareholders and attorneys in fact may send their questions to the following email addressaccionesisa@isa.com.co.
- The information and documents related to the items on the agenda will be published within the term of the call at www.isa.co section Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
We also kindly inform you that the ISA shareholder service line 018000115000 and email accionesisa@isa.com.coare enabled to address any concerns of the shareholders.
The Presidency of the Company will verify the proper compliance with the procedures and measures mentioned here.
Best regards,
"Original communication in Spanish signed."
SANTIAGO MONTENEGRO TRUJILLO
President of the Board of Director
