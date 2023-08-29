Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that the Center for Research in Security Prices, LLC (CRSP) will use ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors classification system for the CRSP Market Indexes (CRSPMI) Sector Indexes and will be one of the sector codes available in the CRSP Research Products (CRSPRP) historical equity research database, ensuring a consistent framework that supports multi-asset risk and performance attribution analysis.

CRSP, an affiliate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will employ ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors methodology for its cap-based, industry sector, and ESG indexes. ICE’s framework will also be one of the sector codes available in the CRSP Research Products historical equity database, which is used by asset managers and other institutional investors to back test strategies and benchmark investment performance. The CRSP Market Indexes currently have over $2 trillion in linked assets, while the CRSP Research Products are licensed and used by over 600 different academic and commercial enterprises around the world.

“CRSP has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with ICE,” said David Barclay, CRSP Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to expand this partnership with our adoption of the UES Classification System. It’s important that our partner covers the U.S. domestic market as CRSP does, and we see that ICE follows this focus with the Uniform Equity Sector Classification System.”

Industry sectors are used throughout financial and business communities to group issuers of stocks and bonds with their industry peers for analysis, benchmarking and investment strategies. ICE’s proprietary Uniform Entity Sectors provide a five-tiered classification schema, starting at the top-level sector and ranging down to the most expansive sub-industry, addressing a universe of organizations that issue equities, corporate bonds and government securities.

“CRSP’s Market Indexes and the CRSP Research Products databases are respected throughout the financial industry and have become valuable benchmarking tools for institutional investors,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “Our Uniform Entity Sectors schema leverages our deep experience across evaluated pricing, reference data and index construction and provides greater transparency into both issuing entities and their peers across a broad range of asset classes.”

ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors are leveraged throughout financial markets, and are used within ICE Index, Evaluations and Sustainable Finance product offerings. For more information about ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors, please visit: https://www.ice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/reference-data#ues.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Follow CRSP on LinkedIn

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829306696/en/