Carbon futures trading leaves London for EU in latest Brexit market move

02/08/2021 | 08:40am EST
A screen displays the logo and ticker symbol for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. on the floor of the NYSE

LONDON (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said on Monday it will move its trading of European carbon futures and options to its Netherlands-based exchange in Amsterdam from London during the second quarter, in the latest sign of financial activity leaving Britain for the bloc due to Brexit.

The City of London has been largely cut off from the EU since Jan. 1 as the new UK-EU trade deal now in force does not cover financial services market access.

EU carbon allowances (EUAs) are the currency used in the EUs emissions trading system (ETS), the 27-member bloc's main tool to help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

"This decision ... will help those who rely on these markets to meet obligations and manage climate price risk in the most cost-effective and seamless manner," Stuart Williams, President of ICE Futures Europe, said in a statement.

ICE said it would announce an exact date for the move in due course.

Over 6 billion euros a day of euro-denominated share trading has already left London for Amsterdam and Paris, along with some trading in derivatives such as interest rate swaps.

ICE already had its ICE Endex exchange in the Netherlands for trading natural gas futures and options, which avoids the cost of having to set up a new Brexit hub in the EU from scratch as stock trading platforms had to.

The clearing of the carbon contracts will remain at ICE Clear Europe in London, the exchange said.

To avoid disruption to markets, the EU granted clearing houses for derivatives in London continued access until June 2022.

It is unclear whether clearers like ICE Clear Europe will have permanent access after that date given the EU wants financial activity undertaken by investors in the bloc to be based there.

ICE is one of the main exchanges trading EU carbon allowances and had combined average daily volumes of around 47,000 contracts of EUAs.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Huw Jones; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale and Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 905 M - -
Net income 2021 2 319 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 64 141 M 64 141 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 8 890
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 129,45 $
Last Close Price 114,19 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.95%64 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.65%84 336
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.91%68 840
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.23%30 042
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO2.37%24 193
NASDAQ7.42%23 390
