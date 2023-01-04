Advanced search
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
103.23 USD   +0.62%
Eagle Bulk Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) has completed its listing transfer and begins trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Eagle Bulk now will be able to leverage all the advantages of membership in the NYSE community. These include the exchange’s unique market model, combining cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of more than 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space,” said Eagle Bulk CEO Gary Vogel. “We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eagle Bulk to the NYSE, the world’s premier listing venue,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group.

In 2022, the NYSE led the industry with 34 issuers transferring their listings to the exchange, the highest number since 2002. More than 300 issuers have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Category: NYSE


© Business Wire 2023
