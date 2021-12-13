Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Brick Partners Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

12/13/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Green Brick, a diversified homebuilding and land development company, will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, drawn from 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“We are pleased to join the NYSE, the preferred exchange for our industry, as we move to increase our visibility in the investment community,” said Richard Costello, Chief Financial Officer of Green Brick Partners. “NYSE’s unique market model and world-class services will be integral in delivering on our continued commitment to bringing long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Green Brick Partners to the NYSE community of icons and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:33aGreen Brick Partners Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
BU
07:15aINSIDER SELL : Intercontinental Exchange
MT
12/10Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Intercontinental Exchange to $158 From $157, Maintai..
MT
12/10ICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola on Positive Side
DJ
12/09ICE Launches its First Asia Ethylene Futures Contracts to Hedge Key Component in Manufa..
BU
12/09ICE Launches its First Asia Ethylene Futures Contracts to Hedge Key Component in Manufa..
CI
12/09Intercontinental Exchange Acquires Technology Companies risQ, Level 11 Analytics
MT
12/09ICE Expands Climate Change and Alternative Data Capabilities With Acquisitions of risQ ..
BU
12/09Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. acquired Risq, Inc. and Level 11 Analytics LLC.
CI
12/08ICE Introduces Reference Data for Leveraged Loan Market
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 107 M - -
Net income 2021 3 157 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 76 364 M 76 364 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 9 381
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 135,54 $
Average target price 152,93 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.56%76 364
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.16%75 954
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-25.16%49 684
NASDAQ, INC.55.02%34 411
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.36%28 808
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-32.38%14 672