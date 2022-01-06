Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICE Announces That a Record 27,876 MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index Futures Traded on January 4

01/06/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that a record 27,876 Micro NYSE FANG+™ Index futures traded on January 4, 2022.

“2021 was a remarkable year for the U.S. technology sector and there has been a lot of attention on the FAANG stocks and the NYSE FANG+™ Index, including the recent addition of Microsoft® stock to the index,” said David Goone, Chief Strategy Officer at ICE. “It is great to see that 2022 has started with such strong activity in our MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index futures, showing the continued importance of these stocks to the investor community.”

MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index futures are based on ICE’s NYSE FANG+™ Index, an equal-dollar weighted index which provides exposure to 10 highly-traded technology and tech-related companies. The current stock constituents of the index are: Alibaba®, Amazon®, Apple®, Baidu®, Facebook® (Meta Platforms), Google® (Alphabet), Microsoft®, Netflix®, NVIDIA®, and Tesla®. The NYSE FANG+™ Index has consistently outperformed many other indices, producing an annualized gross total return of 31.93% from September 19, 2014 to December 31, 2021*.

To provide greater flexibility, cost efficiency and accessibility for a wider range of participants, ICE reduced the notional value of the MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index futures contract in September 2020 by one tenth to a notional value of approximately $35,000 and saw steady growth in market participation in the contract throughout 2021.

For more information about MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index futures, visit https://www.theice.com/fangplus.

*The NYSE FANG+™ Index launched on September 26, 2017. Prior performance (September 19, 2014 to September 25, 2017) is based upon back tested index calculations.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Any product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks or images referred to in this press release are the property of their respective trademark holders.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

Apple® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc. Meta™ is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Amazon® is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Netflix® is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc. Google® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc. Alibaba® is a registered trademark of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Baidu® is a registered trademark of Baidu, Inc. Nvidia® is a registered trademark of Nvidia Corporation. Tesla® is a registered trademark of Tesla, Inc. Microsoft® is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. None of the foregoing entities are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. The inclusion of entity names in this press release does not evidence a relationship with any of those entities in connection with the NYSE® FANG+™ Index nor does it constitute an endorsement or sponsorship by any of those entities of the NYSE® FANG+™ Index or this press release.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:05aICE Announces That a Record 27,876 MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index Futures Traded on Janu..
BU
01/05Intercontinental Exchange Reports 2021 December, Q4 Trading Volume
MT
01/05ICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Continuing Higher
DJ
01/05Intercontinental Exchange Reports December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Statistic..
BU
01/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Intercontinental Exchange to $158 From $157, Main..
MT
01/04ICE Announces Launch of Its Fixed Income Quotation Transparency Service
BU
01/04Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Launch of Its Fixed Income Quotation Transpar..
CI
01/03Global Indemnity Group Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
BU
01/03Kinsale Capital Group Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
BU
2021ICE Old-Crop Canola Closes Lower on Profit-Taking, Light Volume
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 112 M - -
Net income 2021 3 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 74 589 M 74 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 9 381
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,39 $
Average target price 155,44 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.20%74 589
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-3.34%71 447
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.72%54 303
NASDAQ, INC.-6.01%32 612
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.07%30 556
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-7.84%14 413