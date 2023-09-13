End-to-end solution delivers select data from markets in the U.S. to London, Frankfurt and Bergamo

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced plans to offer ultra-low latency data between markets in the U.S. and Europe, including London, Frankfurt, and Bergamo.

This trans-Atlantic data service adds an important new route that shaves significant latency off and optimizes cost for investors and expands the ICE Global Network, which now provides connectivity and managed services to the most active U.S., European and Asian marketplaces.

“We are excited to expand our ultra-low latency offering by enabling an end-to-end market data solution between U.S. and European markets, which is designed to improve the speed and access to international financial markets,” said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. “This new service will complement our existing offering. It will connect to the key data centers in Europe and will leverage our existing data delivery platform to ease integration for customers and provide a consistent service, including our comprehensive fiber back-up.”

This solution will combine a system of wireless networks on each continent with high speed transatlantic fiber to connect markets in the U.S. and Europe. Designed and built to minimize latency, this offering enables market participants to work with a single vendor to simplify operational challenges related to building and supporting a global end-to-end market data solution. The first available route will transport critical market data eastbound from Illinois to multiple locations across the London Metro Area and Europe, such as Frankfurt and Bergamo, with ICE planning to launch additional hybrid routes between Europe and the U.S. (both Eastbound and Westbound).

ICE Global Network is part of ICE Data Services’ connectivity service, which offers high quality content, delivery and execution services through an ultra-secure, highly resilient network. ICE Global Network's ultra-low latency wireless routes are engineered specifically for capital markets, enabling fast and efficient delivery of raw market data from key liquidity venues across the globe.

For more information about ICE Global Network, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/global-network

