Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
98.44 USD   +1.68%
08:39aICE Extends Climate Risk Management Offering With Acquisition of Urgentem
BU
07/19Morgan Stanley Lowers Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $109 From $134, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
07/19ICE Launches the ESG Geo-Analyzer for Property-Level Climate Risk and Demographic Data
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICE Extends Climate Risk Management Offering With Acquisition of Urgentem

07/21/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adds transition risk data service and expands ICE’s coverage to over 30,000 public and private companies

Supports TCFD Reporting Requirements

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has expanded its climate risk offering with the acquisition of Urgentem, a provider of global corporate emissions and climate transition data. Urgentem’s data and analytics will enable ICE to quickly expand its climate risk offering to include extended coverage of global public and private companies across new geographies, scenario risk analysis and stress testing for fund managers and banks.

“With the increased focus on climate change and the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, the investment community requires more transparency into corporate emissions and climate risk,” said Elizabeth King, Chief Regulatory Officer and President of Sustainable Finance at ICE. “Urgentem’s broad database and sophisticated modelling analytics will quickly expand our offering, and together with ICE’s physical climate risk solutions, will provide a full suite of sustainable finance services.”

Urgentem provides Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, analytics and tools for over 30,000 publicly-listed and privately-held securities. Its data will be used to enhance ICE’s growing global sustainable finance offering, which includes a corporate ESG database of over 10,000 companies, U.S. municipal bond and MBS climate risk services, a suite of global corporate climate indices and the world’s leading environmental marketplace where an estimated $1 trillion in notional value equivalent of carbon allowances traded in 2021, equal to over half the world’s estimated total annual energy-related emissions footprint.

“As investors navigate the evolving landscape around corporate ESG reporting, data has been a lynchpin for helping benchmark where companies are today, and understanding their transition plans for the years ahead,” said Urgentem’s Chief Executive Officer Girish Narula. “We’re excited to join ICE’s team of product developers and data scientists to offer impactful ESG data for the financial community, and to provide services that can help manage climate risk and comply with global regulatory requirements.”

ICE and Urgentem’s data solutions facilitate client regulatory disclosures, and match TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) requirements, which underlie climate-related reporting requirements from the European Union and the United Kingdom as well as proposed rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the financial impact will not be material to ICE or impact its capital return plans.

To learn more about ICE’s Sustainable Finance service, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:39aICE Extends Climate Risk Management Offering With Acquisition of Urgentem
BU
07/19Morgan Stanley Lowers Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $109 From $134, Maint..
MT
07/19ICE Launches the ESG Geo-Analyzer for Property-Level Climate Risk and Demographic Data
BU
07/19Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Launches the Esg Geo-Analyzer for Property-Level Climat..
CI
07/19The New York Stock Exchange Launches NYSE Institute, Championing Capital Markets and NY..
BU
07/15INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results
PU
07/14ICE Benchmark Administration Introduces Calendar Year Inflation Expectations to ICE U.S..
BU
07/13Deutsche Bank Securities Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $114 From ..
MT
07/13Berenberg Cuts Price Target on Intercontinental Exchange to $124 From $154, Notes Lower..
MT
07/11UBS Lowers Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $126 From $134, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 368 M - -
Net income 2022 2 496 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 55 169 M 55 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
EV / Sales 2023 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 009
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 98,44 $
Average target price 125,17 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-29.22%55 169
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-22.84%58 034
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.94%52 083
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.50%30 653
NASDAQ-26.30%27 837
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-7.81%11 643