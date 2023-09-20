Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and operator of the world’s most liquid environmental markets, announced that it will co-host the Climate & Capital Conference with Gitterman Asset Management and Accenture on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the NYSE, coinciding with New York City’s Climate Week. The event will be livestreamed by Fintech.TV.

This year’s event is centered around three interconnected themes: adaptation, innovation, and regulation (“AIR”). Over the next decade, industry professionals will face increasing exposure to both known and emerging risks, including physical climate risk, biodiversity loss, large-scale human migration, and changing regulatory frameworks. Advances in environmental technologies and new ideas for improving the effectiveness of government policies are likely to shift the landscape still further.

The ICE Climate & Capital Conference will bring together industry leaders across the investment, business, and climate communities to discuss pertinent topics including strategies to align capital with climate commitments, approaches to engaging with corporate issuers on decarbonization strategies, and solutions to measure and manage climate risk and uncover opportunities.

“Capital markets will continue to play a critical role in financing decarbonization and the energy transition,” said Elizabeth King, President of Sustainable Finance & Chief Regulatory Officer, ICE. “We are excited to bring together industry leaders today at the second annual ICE Climate and Capital Conference to share the latest approaches to climate-related adaptation, innovation and regulation.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Elizabeth King, President, Sustainable Finance & Chief Regulatory Officer, ICE

President, Sustainable Finance & Chief Regulatory Officer, ICE David Craig, Co-Chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

Co-Chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures Jeffrey Ubben , Founder & Managing Partner, Inclusive Capital Partners

, Founder & Managing Partner, Inclusive Capital Partners Kamran Khan , Managing Director, Head of ESG for Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank

, Managing Director, Head of ESG for Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank Vrushali Gaud , Managing Director, Sustainability Services, Accenture

, Managing Director, Sustainability Services, Accenture Eric Olson , Managing Director, North America Sustainability Services, Accenture

, Managing Director, North America Sustainability Services, Accenture Marina Severinovsky , Head of Sustainability, North America, Schroders

, Head of Sustainability, North America, Schroders Caroline Flammer , Professor of International and Public Affairs of Climate, Columbia University

, Professor of International and Public Affairs of Climate, Columbia University Leslie Biddle , Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of Energy

, Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of Energy Tanner Foust, NEOM McLaren Extreme E Driver

“As reducing emissions becomes more of a focus for companies and policymakers, the adaptation to new or growing hazards is a critical part of the net zero discussion,” said Jeff Gitterman, Partner, Gitterman Asset Management. “We are proud to return as a partner at the second annual ICE Climate and Capital Conference to highlight how companies can address emerging climate risks with the advancement of innovative environmental technologies.”

“This year’s ICE Climate and Capital Conference will add to the discussion around the growing need for data, transparency and disclosure standards,” said Eric Olson, Managing Director, North America Sustainability Services, Accenture. “Advances in technology present a great opportunity for lenders to help their clients transition to net zero while increasing business value.”

ICE offers a broad range of data and tools to provide customers with transparency into the impact of climate and other key sustainability issues to uncover opportunities, manage risk, create impact and meet regulatory obligations. We offer innovative climate data and tools, social impact data, impact bond data, company and sovereign ESG data, regulatory solutions and sustainability indices.

ICE’s environmental markets, derivatives, and carbon indices are integral to valuing externalities and promoting the efficient allocation of capital across the carbon cycle. Combined, ICE’s solutions help stakeholders meet their net zero commitments, mitigate the impact of climate risk and support the conservation of the world’s finite carbon budget to meet a 1.5°C pathway.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit: https://www.ice.com/event/virtual/rsvp/climate-n-capital-conference.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

