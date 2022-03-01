Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 08:32:09 am
128.12 USD    --.--%
08:35aICE Global Network Introduces Global Hardware Procurement and Managed Services Solution
BU
02/28Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture
RE
02/28ICE REVIEW : Canola Rallies on War Concerns
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICE Global Network Introduces Global Hardware Procurement and Managed Services Solution

03/01/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration with Techary provides ICE Global Network customers with hardware procurement, management and additional support

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of its global procurement and managed services solution with Techary, a leading provider of global technology solutions.

ICE Global Network (IGN) provides high quality content, delivery and execution service through an ultra-secure and highly resilient network, connecting global market participants to a broad range of data and financial and commodity markets. This new IGN offering, supported by Techary, will provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, management and support through one single IGN solution.

“ICE Global Network offers global market participants a high-quality, focused service with on demand access to more than 150 liquidity venues across a broad range of asset classes,” said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. “Our work with Techary will allow our customers to incorporate hardware and managed services as additional important components of their trading infrastructure.”

Techary specializes in solution design, implementation and support of infrastructure. With a global network of more than 100 vendors, Techary’s capabilities allow IGN to offer customers an end-to-end solution for their trading technology and infrastructure. Techary also has the ability to securely monitor and support infrastructure remotely or deployed within IGN environments, allowing for more ease of scalability for their operations.

“Our work with ICE brings together our expertise within procurement and managed services to provide and support important infrastructure that complements ICE’s global network and market data solution,” said Tom Stephens, Chief Executive Officer at Techary. “ICE’s customers can now have a complete solution, leveraging ICE’s expertise, combined with our experience in procuring, deploying and supporting the technology for these critical deployments.”

For more information about ICE Global Network and its managed services solution, please visit: https://www.ice.com/connectivity-and-feeds/hosting-managed-services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:35aICE Global Network Introduces Global Hardware Procurement and Managed Services Solution
BU
02/28Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture
RE
02/28ICE REVIEW : Canola Rallies on War Concerns
DJ
02/28ICE to remove debt of sanctioned Russian entities from fixed income indexes
RE
02/28International banks, funds and exchanges put Russian sanctions into action
RE
02/28ICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Russia-Ukraine at Center of Price Spikes
DJ
02/25ICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Pulls Back
DJ
02/24ICE Canola Futures Prices Skyrocket Following Ukraine Invasion
DJ
02/24INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Announces First Expiry in ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Co..
PU
02/23Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Warren Gardiner to Present at the Ray..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 454 M - -
Net income 2022 2 591 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 71 985 M 71 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 8 858
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 128,12 $
Average target price 153,76 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-6.32%71 985
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-17.08%61 140
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-5.14%49 106
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.81%31 470
NASDAQ-18.50%28 139
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO30.88%17 158