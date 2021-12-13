ICE Integrates RIMES ETF Data Into Suite of ETF Workflows

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has integrated ETF Data managed by RIMES into several of its products, including ICE ETF Hub, ICE Portfolio Analytics and ICE FI Select. This enhancement will allow customers to access digestible and comprehensive equity and fixed income ETF data across ICE’s suite of ETF workflows.

ICE remains committed to creating and improving efficiencies within the ETF environment and across the lifecycle of an ETF — from benchmarking, to the create-redeem process and ultimately to listing on the NYSE. Its work with RIMES, a global leader in managed data services, will provide clients who create or use ETF products deeper insights, analytics and data to make more informed decisions.

“This data offers our customers more transparency into the vast array of ETF information by providing clear insights, delivered in a standardized format,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “It also allows us to optimize the create-redeem and portfolio trading processes for our customers and bring additional information and efficiencies when placing and managing market orders.”

Customers using ICE ETF Hub will be able to use the RIMES ETF service to access issuer data across equity and fixed income securities, further building on ICE’s streamlined ETF create-redeem process, while ICE Portfolio Analytics and ICE FI Select clients will have critical constituent and fund-level data when evaluating, trading and executing fixed income securities.

“RIMES is known for the quality and integrity of the data we provide to our clients,” said John Farris, EVP and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. “By combining ICE’s expertise across the ETF lifecycle and the workflows they have created with RIMES ETF data, we are together able to provide market participants with more detailed and higher-quality information when executing trades and analyzing post-trade activity.”

The addition of RIMES’ ETF data service to ICE’s platforms and services offers customers a centralized place for information and reduces the manual work involved in analyzing fund and constituent specific information. For more information about ICE’s work with RIMES, please visit https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its clients. It supports over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. The company is headquartered in New York with 14 offices worldwide.

