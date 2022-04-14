Log in
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
125.83 USD   +0.80%
08:32aICE Launches Data Solution for EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
BU
04/13ICE CANADA WEEKLY OUTLOOK : Canola Teetering, Likely to Tumble
DJ
04/13ICE REVIEW : Canola Higher and Overvalued
DJ
ICE Launches Data Solution for EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

04/14/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of a data solution for the European Union Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (EU SFDR).

By requiring more transparency and standardization in the products offered by asset managers, the EU SFDR is designed to help investors compare among the growing number of investments with sustainable objectives. To achieve this goal, the EU SFDR requires financial market participants and financial advisors, at the firm-level and product-level, to identify and disclose sustainable impacts and whether and how each financial product considers enumerated Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs), as defined in the Technical Standards recently adopted by the European Commission.

To aid our clients’ efforts to meet their obligations under the EU SFDR, ICE’s SFDR PAI Solution offers users event-triggered updates for all of the mandatory adverse sustainability indicators applicable to investments in companies, sovereigns and supranationals. The EU’s PAI regime requires specifically formatted disclosure on ESG-related indicators, including greenhouse gas emissions, board gender diversity, and energy consumption ratios, which are available in a conveniently formatted file or web viewing tool to clients as part of ICE’s SFDR PAI Solution. The service allows customers to link equity and fixed income securities to the closest disclosing corporate entity, offering users a way to quickly match a security to the nearest parent entity with disclosed data.

“The transparency ambitions of the EU SFDR places new demands on asset managers and investment advisers,” said Elizabeth King, President of ESG and Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE. “ICE’s SFDR PAI Solution offers updated, granular values for the SFDR’s adverse sustainability indicators needed by market participants to meet SFDR requirements.”

PAI disclosure is expected to affect a meaningful portion of global asset managers, asset owners, portfolio managers and financial advisors with customers in the EU. ICE’s solution collects, calculates and normalizes data into formats closely aligned with the regulatory technical standards for ease of use by clients.

ICE solutions help customers meet various sustainable finance regulatory requirements across geographies and asset classes. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ice.com/market-data/regulation/esg-support.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
