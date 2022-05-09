Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
99.81 USD   -1.79%
08:44aICE launches nature-based carbon credit futures contract
RE
08:37aICE Launches its First Nature-Based Solutions Carbon Credit Futures Contract
BU
05/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange Price Target to $134 From $147, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICE Launches its First Nature-Based Solutions Carbon Credit Futures Contract

05/09/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that it has launched a Nature-Based Solutions carbon credit futures contract (“NBS future”).

The NBS future, which trades under the contract code NBT, physically delivers Verified Carbon Unit (VCU) credits certified under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) Projects with Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) Certification, with vintages between January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2020.

Each NBS futures contract is equal to 1,000 carbon credits, where each credit is equal to the removal or reduction of one metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions achieved by projects that preserve and maintain natural ecosystems. ICE has listed NBS futures expiries in December 2022, December 2023, and December 2024.

Participants supporting the contract include Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., EDF Trading, Elbow River Marketing Ltd. a fully owned Parkland Fuel subsidiary, the Macquarie Group, Shell, Trafigura, Vertree Partners and Vitol.

“The launch of ICE’s Nature-Based Carbon Futures contract is a significant foundational development in the architecture of global carbon markets, helping to deliver transparency and liquidity for quality nature-based solutions,” said Hannah Hauman, Global Head of Carbon Trading for Trafigura. “The new contract in particular delivers a direct link to Paris-aligned compliance periods, preparing for the next stage of market development as countries operationalize Article 6.”

“Carbon credits have a complementary role to play in the energy transition, but quality assurance is key,” said Michael Curran, Head of Carbon and Environmental Products at Vitol. “We very much welcome the launch of ICE’s NBS futures contract which will facilitate investment in verified carbon mitigating projects and should raise standards and price transparency across the carbon credit-industry.”

“The launch of the ICE Nature-Based Solutions Carbon Credit Future is another important milestone in bringing more transparency and scale to the voluntary carbon market,” said Bill McGrath, Shell’s General Manager for Global Environmental Products. “Carbon credits have an important role in the journey to net zero and innovative market-based mechanisms like this will encourage the flow of capital for the development of nature-based projects.”

“We are excited and supportive of the increasing adoption of the voluntary carbon credit market across the globe. ICE delivers a thoughtful approach to an exchange product that will provide liquidity for this emerging market,” said Elbow River Marketing Ltd., a fully owned Parkland Fuel subsidiary.

“The NBS future is our first contract specifically designed to measure the carbon sequestration and storage capabilities of nature, which we hope will be an important valuation tool to conserve and grow the world’s natural capital base,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. “ICE’s environmental markets are instrumental in providing price signals for negative and positive externalities, incentivizing the efficient allocation of capital across the carbon cycle to balance the world’s carbon budget and meet the goals of net zero, providing the mitigation pathway to manage climate risk.”

ICE has operated environmental markets for almost two decades. During this time, over 100 billion tons of carbon allowances, over 250 million renewable energy certificates, three billion carbon credits, and the equivalent of over 1.4 billion Renewable Identification Numbers have traded on ICE, reflecting ICE’s role as the world’s leading environmental marketplace. In 2021, ICE traded the equivalent of an estimated $1 trillion in notional value of carbon allowances, equal to over half the world’s estimated total annual energy-related emissions footprint.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:44aICE launches nature-based carbon credit futures contract
RE
08:37aICE Launches its First Nature-Based Solutions Carbon Credit Futures Contract
BU
05/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange Price Target to $134 From $147, Mainta..
MT
05/06Raymond James Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $142 from $157, Keeps..
MT
05/06Credit Suisse Lowers Intercontinental Exchange's PT to $143 from $152, Reduces Estimate..
MT
05/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Intercontinental Exchange to $143 From $161, Main..
MT
05/06INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
05/05ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Black Knight, Inc.
PR
05/05Wayfair, Etsy fall; Albemarle, Booking Holdings rise
AQ
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Sinking as Yields Soar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 465 M - -
Net income 2022 2 577 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 55 721 M 55 721 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 009
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 99,81 $
Average target price 144,87 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-27.02%57 101
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-28.06%52 813
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.28%51 421
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.65%31 845
NASDAQ-27.48%25 509
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO5.66%14 608