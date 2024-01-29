Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest of 87.2 million contracts on January 25, 2024, with ICE’s commodities futures and options markets hitting record open interest of 61.5 million contracts.

ICE’s energy futures and options portfolio recorded record open interest of 56 million contracts on January 24, 2024, as ICE’s energy futures hit record open interest of 33 million contracts, the highest since June 2021. ICE TTF natural gas futures and options hit record open interest of 3.6 million contracts, up 93% year-over-year (y/y).

On January 18, 2024, ICE reached a series of single day volume records in its options markets, surpassing records last set in February 2017, including record volume of 1.8 million in commodities options, record volume in energy options of 1.7 million, and record volume across ICE’s natural gas options markets of 1.5 million contracts. On the same day, ICE’s Henry Hub natural gas options hit record volume of 1.4 million contracts, up 58% y/y. ICE's Henry Hub market offers customers the most liquid markets to manage longer term exposure to U.S. natural gas prices, with participants drawn to the liquidity available out to October 2033.

“As energy supply chains evolve and become more complex, the record depth of liquidity and record trading activity show how customers find huge value in our truly global energy platform which allows for both flexibility and precision hedging across our benchmark derivatives products,” said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Markets at ICE.

ICE is home to the most liquid markets to trade energy derivatives. ICE’s global oil markets are centered around ICE Brent, used to price three quarters of the world’s internationally traded crude oil. This market sits alongside the broadest range of benchmarks to support natural gas markets, as well as the most liquid markets to trade environmental products, designed to support market participants in meeting emissions reduction goals.

