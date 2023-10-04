By Jennifer Tershak

Intercontinental Exchange had its largest delivery on record of the Sugar No. 11 contract with 56,470 lots, a total of 2.82 million tons of sugar, headed for delivery following expiry of the October futures contract.

On the sugar benchmark price:

The data provider and futures exchange said sugar volumes are up 22% from a year ago and open interest is up 31% at 1.64 million contracts. The prior largest delivery for ICE Sugar No. 11 futures occurred in October 2020, when 2.62 million tons went to delivery.

"As sugar prices have risen to the highest in over a decade, our customers are utilizing the depth of liquidity our markets offer, and the range of participants involved, to manage their risk," said David Farrell, chief operating officer of ICE Futures U.S.

"ICE's soft commodity markets are seeing strong growth in volumes and open interest as weather and crop forecasts impact harvest assumptions, changing supply and demand fundamentals and our customers' exposures."

