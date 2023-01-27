Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:33 2023-01-27 am EST
106.62 USD   -1.46%
Summary 
Summary

ICE to Open Alternative European Natural Gas Market in London Following EU Price Cap

01/27/2023 | 10:27am EST
By Will Horner


Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on Friday outlined plans to open a parallel natural gas market in London, to help traders sidestep recently approved EU measures to cap the region's benchmark gas prices.

ICE, which currently operates the Amsterdam-based Title Transfer Facility--considered the benchmark for European gas prices--said it aims to launch the new market on Feb. 20, five days after the European Union's price cap comes into effect.

The new market would offer futures and options which mirror the TTF contracts but won't be subject to the EU's price cap, ICE said. The exchange operator, which last month warned against the new rules, said the parallel exchange would serve as an insurance option for its customers and help traders manage risk.

The exchange also said its ICE Endex hub, on which the TTF contracts trade currently operates, would change its rules to comply with the EU's new rules which come into force on Feb. 15.

"ICE's purpose is to create markets to allow our customers to manage their risk and we have a duty to our customers to provide solutions to the problems they face," said Trabue Bland, senior vice president for futures exchanges at ICE.

The EU's price cap, which was agreed upon last month, caps TTF gas prices at EUR180 a megawatt hour if they breach that level for three consecutive days and are also at the time at least EUR35 higher than a measure of global liquified natural gas prices.

The EU measures aim at preventing a repeat of the volatility and sharp price spikes which characterized the continent's gas market last year. The region's gas prices surged to record levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's steady curtailment of its gas supplies to Europe, hitting a high of almost EUR350 MW/h in August.

A warmer-than-expected winter and ample supplies of imported U.S. LNG have seen prices tumble in recent months. Prices fell further Friday, down 1.7% to EUR53.86 MW/h, their lowest level since September 2021.

The new London-based gas market would trade on the ICE Futures Europe exchange which already handles the U.K.'s benchmark gas market among others.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1026ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -1.12% 106.98 Delayed Quote.5.46%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.67% 132.4094 Real-time Quote.-34.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.10% 69.265 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 308 M - -
Net income 2022 1 594 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 60 430 M 60 430 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 8 935
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 108,19 $
Average target price 127,62 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.46%60 430
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.21%60 619
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.63%50 039
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.31%32 261
NASDAQ, INC.-4.97%29 531
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-0.30%15 111