    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:22 2022-08-25 am EDT
106.21 USD   -0.66%
ICE to Launch UK Carbon Allowance Options
BU
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Terminal Transfer Fee Waiver Extended for ICE Midland WTI AGC Futures
BU
ICE to launch UK carbon emissions options in October

08/25/2022 | 09:06am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said on Thursday it will launch UK carbon emission allowance options on October 10, subject to regulatory approval.

Britain launched its own emissions trading system (ETS) last year to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc.

Under the scheme, UK industrial firms and power plants have to buy a UK emissions allowance for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

They can also sell allowances which they do not need to cover their output on the market.

ICE launched UK carbon allowance futures in May last year and it holds regular auctions of permits on behalf of the UK government.

ICE said it will list expects to list UK options to March 2024. The underlying contract will be the December UK emissions allowance futures contract for the relevant year.

Options are contracts giving a buyer the right to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specific price and date and are usually used to hedge risk.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 366 M - -
Net income 2022 2 391 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 59 710 M 59 710 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
EV / Sales 2023 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 936
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,92 $
Average target price 130,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-21.83%59 710
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC21.21%55 210
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-29.73%51 610
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG16.42%31 376
NASDAQ-11.33%30 492
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO11.85%14 432