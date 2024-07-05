ICE Futures U.S.

July 5, 2024

2025 Trading Holiday Calendar

ICE Futures U.S., Inc. will observe the following holiday trading calendar for 2025:

Cocoa, Coffee "C"®, Cotton Canola No 2®, FCOJ, Sugar No. 11 Holiday: Date Contracts and No. 16 Contracts New Year's Day Wednesday, Jan 1 closed closed Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan 20 open closed Presidents Day/ Louis Riel Day (Canada) Monday, Feb 17 closed closed Good Friday Friday, Apr 18 closed closed Victoria Day (Canada) Monday, May 19 closed open Memorial Day Monday, May 26 open closed Juneteenth Thursday, June 19 open closed Canada Day (Canada) Tuesday, July 1 closed open Independence Day Friday, July 4 open closed Terry Fox Day (Canada) Monday, Aug 4 closed open Labor Day/Labour Day Monday, Sep 1 closed closed (Canada) National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Canada) Tuesday, Sep 30 closed open Columbus Day/ Thanksgiving Day (Canada) Monday, Oct 13 closed open Veterans Day/ Remembrance Day (Canada) Tuesday, Nov 11 closed open Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov 27 open closed Christmas Day Thursday, Dec 25 closed closed Boxing Day Friday, Dec 26 closed open New Year's Day Thursday, Jan 1 closed closed

