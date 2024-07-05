ICE Futures U.S.
July 5, 2024
2025 Trading Holiday Calendar
ICE Futures U.S., Inc. will observe the following holiday trading calendar for 2025:
Cocoa, Coffee "C"®, Cotton
Canola
No 2®, FCOJ, Sugar No. 11
Holiday:
Date
Contracts
and No. 16 Contracts
New Year's Day
Wednesday, Jan 1
closed
closed
Martin Luther King Day
Monday, Jan 20
open
closed
Presidents Day/
Louis Riel Day (Canada)
Monday, Feb 17
closed
closed
Good Friday
Friday, Apr 18
closed
closed
Victoria Day (Canada)
Monday, May 19
closed
open
Memorial Day
Monday, May 26
open
closed
Juneteenth
Thursday, June 19
open
closed
Canada Day (Canada)
Tuesday, July 1
closed
open
Independence Day
Friday, July 4
open
closed
Terry Fox Day (Canada)
Monday, Aug 4
closed
open
Labor Day/Labour Day
Monday, Sep 1
closed
closed
(Canada)
National Day for Truth and
Reconciliation (Canada)
Tuesday, Sep 30
closed
open
Columbus Day/
Thanksgiving Day (Canada)
Monday, Oct 13
closed
open
Veterans Day/
Remembrance Day (Canada)
Tuesday, Nov 11
closed
open
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, Nov 27
open
closed
Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec 25
closed
closed
Boxing Day
Friday, Dec 26
closed
open
New Year's Day
Thursday, Jan 1
closed
closed
Energy* and
Daily Gold
Currency, Stock,
Environmental
and Silver
SOFR and Mortgage
Holiday:
Date
Contracts
Contracts
Index Contracts
New Year's Day
Wednesday, Jan 1
closed
closed
closed
Martin Luther King Day
Monday, Jan 20
open1
open1
open1
Presidents Day
Monday, Feb 17
open1
open1
open1
Good Friday
Friday, April 18
closed
closed
closed
Memorial Day
Monday, May 26
open1
open1
open1
Juneteenth
Thursday, June 19
open1
open1
open1
Independence Day
Friday, July 4
open1
open1
open1
Labor Day
Monday, Sep 1
open1
open1
open1
Columbus Day
Monday, Oct 13
open
open
open
Veterans Day
Tuesday, Nov 11
open
open
open
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, Nov 27
open1
open1
open1
Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec 25
closed
closed
closed
Boxing Day
Friday, Dec 26
open1
closed
open1
New Year's Day
Thursday, Jan 1
closed
closed
closed
*Energy Includes Financial Natural Gas, Oil, Power and NGL contracts.
1Trading Hours for these contracts will be announced in advance of the respective holiday via Exchange Notices that can be found at https://www.ice.com/futures-us/notices.
Daily Gold and Silver contracts will likely be closed on other trading days that are LBMA Holidays. Details of such closures will be announced in advance of the respective holiday via Exchange Notices that can be found at the link above.
For more information:
Tim Barry
tim.barry@ice.com
(212) 748-4096
