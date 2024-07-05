ICE Futures U.S.

July 5, 2024

2025 Trading Holiday Calendar

ICE Futures U.S., Inc. will observe the following holiday trading calendar for 2025:

Cocoa, Coffee "C"®, Cotton

Canola

No 2®, FCOJ, Sugar No. 11

Holiday:

Date

Contracts

and No. 16 Contracts

New Year's Day

Wednesday, Jan 1

closed

closed

Martin Luther King Day

Monday, Jan 20

open

closed

Presidents Day/

Louis Riel Day (Canada)

Monday, Feb 17

closed

closed

Good Friday

Friday, Apr 18

closed

closed

Victoria Day (Canada)

Monday, May 19

closed

open

Memorial Day

Monday, May 26

open

closed

Juneteenth

Thursday, June 19

open

closed

Canada Day (Canada)

Tuesday, July 1

closed

open

Independence Day

Friday, July 4

open

closed

Terry Fox Day (Canada)

Monday, Aug 4

closed

open

Labor Day/Labour Day

Monday, Sep 1

closed

closed

(Canada)

National Day for Truth and

Reconciliation (Canada)

Tuesday, Sep 30

closed

open

Columbus Day/

Thanksgiving Day (Canada)

Monday, Oct 13

closed

open

Veterans Day/

Remembrance Day (Canada)

Tuesday, Nov 11

closed

open

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, Nov 27

open

closed

Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec 25

closed

closed

Boxing Day

Friday, Dec 26

closed

open

New Year's Day

Thursday, Jan 1

closed

closed

Energy* and

Daily Gold

Currency, Stock,

Environmental

and Silver

SOFR and Mortgage

Holiday:

Date

Contracts

Contracts

Index Contracts

New Year's Day

Wednesday, Jan 1

closed

closed

closed

Martin Luther King Day

Monday, Jan 20

open1

open1

open1

Presidents Day

Monday, Feb 17

open1

open1

open1

Good Friday

Friday, April 18

closed

closed

closed

Memorial Day

Monday, May 26

open1

open1

open1

Juneteenth

Thursday, June 19

open1

open1

open1

Independence Day

Friday, July 4

open1

open1

open1

Labor Day

Monday, Sep 1

open1

open1

open1

Columbus Day

Monday, Oct 13

open

open

open

Veterans Day

Tuesday, Nov 11

open

open

open

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, Nov 27

open1

open1

open1

Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec 25

closed

closed

closed

Boxing Day

Friday, Dec 26

open1

closed

open1

New Year's Day

Thursday, Jan 1

closed

closed

closed

*Energy Includes Financial Natural Gas, Oil, Power and NGL contracts.

1Trading Hours for these contracts will be announced in advance of the respective holiday via Exchange Notices that can be found at https://www.ice.com/futures-us/notices.

Daily Gold and Silver contracts will likely be closed on other trading days that are LBMA Holidays. Details of such closures will be announced in advance of the respective holiday via Exchange Notices that can be found at the link above.

For more information:

Tim Barry

tim.barry@ice.com

(212) 748-4096

