  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
105.11 USD   -1.38%
04:33pIntercontinental Exchange Chair & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 8
BU
02:34pIntercontinental Exchange : Margin Update for ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Financial, and Index Products
PU
05/24ICE Marks Latest Evolution for Brent as Midland Joins the Largest and Most Liquid Oil Contract in the World
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange Chair & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 8

05/25/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chair and CEO, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

Category: Corporate

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 577 M - -
Net income 2023 2 562 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 59 671 M 59 671 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 010
Free-Float 86,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,58 $
Average target price 130,08 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur V. Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.89%59 671
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.34%56 649
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-10.74%48 646
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.63%32 755
NASDAQ, INC.-11.33%26 433
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.00%14 943
