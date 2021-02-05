Log in
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Intercontinental Exchange : Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11

02/05/2021 | 08:31am EST
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 11 at 2:50 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 981 M - -
Net income 2020 2 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 64 295 M 64 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 129,18 $
Last Close Price 114,55 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.64%64 295
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.24%83 354
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.33%68 127
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.54%30 425
NASDAQ8.16%23 551
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.74%23 537
