ICE Futures U.S.

March 19, 2024

Changes to Cocoa Single and All-Months-Combined Position Accountability Levels

Effective April 3, 2024, pending regulatory processes, the Exchange will amend Rule 6.17 to reduce the current 6,000-contract single month and all-months-combined position accountability levels for Cocoa contracts to 2,500 and 5,000 contracts, respectively. The accountability levels are based on Exchange Futures Contracts and Futures Equivalent Contracts net long or net short for both the single month and all- months-combined accountability levels.

Guidance regarding Exchange position limits may be found here.

