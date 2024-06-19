ICE Futures U.S., Inc.

June 19, 2024

DELAYED OPEN TIME FOR COCOA, COFFEE "C"® AND SUGAR NO. 11® CONTRACTS, AND NO TRADING OF DAILY GOLD AND SILVER FUTURES CONTRACTS ON AUGUST 26, 2024

Due to a London bank holiday on Monday, August 26, 2024, ICE Futures U.S. will delay the start of trading in Sugar No. 11, Coffee "C" and Cocoa futures and options contracts until 7:30 am NY time on that day. This change to the start of trading time does not affect pre-open, end of trading or settlement times for these products.

Daily Gold and Silver futures contracts are closed for trading on Monday, August 26, 2024 due to the London Bank Holiday.

All other Exchange products will follow their regular trading schedules and are not affected by these changes to these contracts.

