Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange : ICE Reports Record Futures Open Interest of 48 Million Contracts

07/30/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Record liquidity across diverse asset classes

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record total futures open interest of more than 48 million contracts on July 27, 2021.

Open interest across ICE’s global environmental complex hit a record 2.86 million contracts across futures and options on July 27, up 21% year-over-year (“y/y”), reflecting the importance of these markets in pricing climate risk. As part of this, the North American environmental complex hit record open interest of 1.13 million contracts on July 27 across futures and options. The number of participants trading ICE’s global environmental markets increased by almost 30% over the past year.

In addition, open interest in ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil, the global benchmark for refined products, is up 21% y/y across futures and options.

ICE’s global coffee benchmarks Arabica and Robusta are at record high open interest across futures and options of 713,764 and 952,524 respectively, as the market manages exposure to coffee price risk.

Open interest in Interest Rate futures and options is up 27% y/y, with open interest in Sterling and SONIA futures and options up 36% y/y and by more than 200% y/y, respectively; Euribor open interest is up 11% y/y; and open interest in ICE Gilt futures and options, the highly liquid market benchmark for UK Government Bonds, is up 38% y/y.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:02aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Reports Record Futures Open Interest of 48 Milli..
BU
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Posts Increase in Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q3 Ou..
MT
07/29Intercontinental Exchange Sees Higher Operating Expenses in 3Q
DJ
07/29Intercontinental Exchange 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Earnings Flash (ICE) INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Posts..
MT
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Approves Third Quarter Dividend of $0.33 per Share
BU
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Earnings Flash (ICE) INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Posts..
MT
07/29REFILE-NYSE-owner ICE's second-quarter profit more than doubles
RE
07/29INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 958 M - -
Net income 2021 2 579 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 67 993 M 67 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 8 964
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 120,82 $
Average target price 134,14 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.80%67 993
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.65%81 435
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-18.76%56 910
NASDAQ, INC.40.64%31 790
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.33%31 089
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-23.48%19 069