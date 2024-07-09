ICE Futures U.S., Inc.

July 9, 2024

ICECoT to Serve as the DDI System for Verification of Deforestation Status for the Coffee "C"® Futures Contract

In a Notice dated May 15, 2024, the Exchange announced several amendments to the Coffee "C" futures contract Rules necessary to support implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (or " EUDR"). This Notice announces that the Exchange has determined that the ICE Commodity Traceability ("ICECoT") service, operated by ICE Benchmark Administration Ltd., will perform the functions of the due diligence information system ("DDI System") under the amended Coffee "C" contract Rules.

Market participants are reminded that pursuant to the amendments announced in the earlier Exchange Notice, all coffees submitted for Exchange Sampling and Grading in the delivery points of Antwerp, Bremen/Hamburg and Barcelona on and after December 31, 2024, must have EUDR information (defined in the amendment as "Validated DDI") entered into an exchange-mandatedsystem (i.e., ICECoT).

The DDI System will require due diligence information demonstrating that the relevant coffee is deforestation-free and produced in accordance with relevant legislation of the country of origin, including, as a minimum, the country of production and geolocation of all plots of land where the coffee was produced.

Market participants expecting to be involved in deliveries under the Coffee "C" after December 30, 2024, are advised to contact ICE Benchmark Administration to discuss onboarding requirements and the details of the due diligence information required. Details and contact information for ICECoT, including the list of ICE CoT supported origin countries, can be found here.

For more information:

Tim Barry

tim.barry@ice.com

(212) 748-4096

