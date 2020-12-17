Intercontinental Exchange : In the Busiest Year on Record for Initial Public Offerings, The New York Stock Exchange Ranks Number One for IPO Proceeds

Exchange drives innovation to meet unique issuer needs during pandemic,

emerging the year’s winner with increased interest in SPACs and Direct Listings

Executes biggest U.S. IPO for 8th straight year, 6 of the 7 largest tech IPOs of 2020

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, ranked once again as the leader in global IPO proceeds for 2020, raising a total of $81.8 billion during its busiest year on record for IPOs. The NYSE executed the biggest IPO for the 8th straight year with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE: PSTH) and 6 of the 7 largest technology IPOs of 2020, including DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the biggest software IPO in history.

As the pandemic created a new set of needs for market participants, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, emerged as a major force. The NYSE drove significant innovation in this space, raising an industry-leading $45.3 billion in SPAC IPO proceeds in 113 transactions. Companies and investors also demonstrated an increased interest in Direct Listings during the year, with the NYSE executing two Direct Listings in a single day.

In addition, NYSE Group continues its position as the leading exchange for Exchange Traded Funds, welcoming 158 ETFs with $12.7 billion in assets under management (AUM). NYSE Group is currently home to 65 percent of listed ETFs, representing 75 percent of AUM.

“As communities around the world confront the challenging realities of Covid-19, the NYSE and its listed companies have come together to provide critical funds, resources and services to keep the economy moving forward and serve the needs of those affected by the pandemic. Throughout the year, these companies turned to the public markets for both IPOs and follow-on offerings, raising more than $180 billion on our exchange,” said Stacey Cunningham, President, NYSE Group. “We are inspired by the efforts of the NYSE community, medical professionals and first responders during this difficult time and are hopeful that the New Year will bring us widespread access to an effective vaccine and an eventual return to the regular rhythms of everyday life across the world.”

2020 Highlights for the New York Stock Exchange

Leader in IPOs. Raised an industry-leading $81.8 billion in IPO proceeds in 163 transactions during the NYSE’s busiest year for IPOs by both measures.

Raised an industry-leading $81.8 billion in IPO proceeds in 163 transactions during the NYSE’s busiest year for IPOs by both measures. SPAC Leadership. Led the industry with 63 percent of SPAC proceeds, including the 6 largest SPAC IPOs of the year.

Led the industry with 63 percent of SPAC proceeds, including the 6 largest SPAC IPOs of the year. SPAC Combinations. Listed 14 business combinations with $40 billion in enterprise value including the largest SPAC merger ever, MultiPlan and Churchill Capital III.

Listed 14 business combinations with $40 billion in enterprise value including the largest SPAC merger ever, MultiPlan and Churchill Capital III. Direct Listings. Executed two Direct Listings on the same day, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Asana (NYSE: ASAN).

Executed two Direct Listings on the same day, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Asana (NYSE: ASAN). International IPOs. Welcomed IPOs from 11 different countries, including the largest international IPO of the year, Lufax (NYSE: LU).

For additional details, please see our 2020 highlight video.

“Innovation was our focus in 2020, as the pandemic drove the NYSE to find new ways to serve issuers and investors. The emergence of SPACs and an increased interest in Direct Listings reflected the unique needs of companies this year, and our flexibility to execute IPOs and other transactions in a largely remote environment was critical,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “The NYSE’s ability to serve issuers in 2020 speaks to the resilience of our people, our technology and our community as well as the great courage of all those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.”

For more information on the New York Stock Exchange, click here.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider of data and listings services. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit www.nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005578/en/